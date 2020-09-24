Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Aug. 30), Halle Bailey dropped off a new visual for “Because I Love You,” an ode to a woman's sauced night out with her lover. “I shouldn't tell my mind it was a liquid / Dress sittin' tightly, I don't wanna fight, no / Promise it’s tonight, babe, let me take your necklace off / Stumblin’ around with your diamonds on / Love it when you're bein’ so protective / When I'm gettin' reckless, come here and undress this,” she said on the Dem Jointz-produced cut. The Allie Avital-directed clip, which also starred actor RJ Cyler, brought the song's subject matter to life in steamy – and increasingly frightening – fashion.

“’Because I Love You’ is a song for anyone who has ever been deeply in love. It’s an anthem that tells the story of all the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person,” Halle explained about the infectious offering in a press release. “The video dives deeper into how vulnerable it makes you feel. I hope people enjoy listening and thinking of the person they love the most.”

Unsurprisingly, fans responded positively to “Because I Love You” on social media. “This was not what I was expecting and I’m so glad it wasn’t. This song is so dark, but... I get it. I’ve had it on repeat since it came out,” tweeted user Clark_Kent_SM_. “Also, can we talk about how good the acting is? I truly felt like I was watching more than one woman on screen.” Yep8118 wrote, “This single's rollout? The font, the colors, the vocals and musicality, the fresh spin on things, the body, the costumes, the story, the horror plot twist, the execution -- this is the real Americana pop star s**t I wanna see!”

Check out some additional reactions to Halle's latest single from Twitter fans below.