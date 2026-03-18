Image Image Credit Quantrell Colbert/Netflix Image Alt Debbi Morgan and Crystle Stewart star in Netflix’s “Beauty in Black” Season 2, Part 2 sneak peek Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” is the drama that immediately reels you in and keeps you coming back for more. After Netflix released the first eight episodes of Season 2 back in September, fans have been waiting at the edge of their seats for the second part. In an exclusive sneak peek shared with REVOLT, it’s clear the tension stemming from Kimmie (Taylor Polidore) unexpectedly taking over the Bellarie empire will soon reach its boiling point.

The exclusive Season 2, Part 2 clip, titled “Pretty Dumb,” comes after Kimmie made Roy Bellarie her “b**ch” and put the rest of the family in their place during her first day on the job — just as her new husband, patriarch Horace Bellarie, instructed her to. At the end of Season 2, Part 1, it became clear that Kimmie is no longer the struggling young woman she was when fans first met her. The young boss is stepping into her new role as COO quickly and confidently!

As fans will see in the sneak peek, Horace’s ex-wife, Olivia Bellarie (Debbi Morgan), has every intention of taking the new queen down. But her daughter-in-law, Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart), doesn’t seem interested in going to war. If we know Mallory like we think we do, we’re sure she has another plan in mind. You know the saying: Chess not Checkers.

Watch the telling moment between Olivia and Mallory below.

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“There’s a real electricity when these characters come together because they’re all used to being the one in control. On set, that tension translates into something really dynamic. We lean into the silence, the looks, the unspoken power plays. It’s less about what’s said and more about what’s meant,” Stewart tells REVOLT, adding, “I think fans are going to be shocked watching these established power players scramble to adjust. You’re seeing people who are used to running the game suddenly realize they’re not in control anymore, and that’s when things get really dangerous. Nobody is backing down… They’re just changing strategy.”

So why isn’t Mallory jumping at the chance to take the new HBIC down? Stewart tells us, “Mallory doesn’t pivot; she positions. If she’s standing next to Kimmie, it’s because it benefits her… for now. She sees opportunity where everyone else sees chaos, and she’s not afraid to play nice while plotting something far more dangerous. At the end of the day, Mallory isn’t choosing sides -- she’s choosing how to win.”

“It's a quiet tension and excitement as to the battle these two women now face,” Morgan adds. “I think the fans who are rooting for Kimmie will love to see her rise out of the traumatic life she has had to now about to take over the queendom. But the fans of Mallory and Olivia will probably be saying, ‘This may just be a bump in the road because these two ruthless women will not be going down without setting up an explosion!’”

And she’s absolutely right. It’s been an intoxicating ride, and we can’t wait to tune in.

Tyler Perry's “Beauty In Black” Season 2, Part 2 airs on Netflix this Thursday (March 19). Click here to tune in and for more information on the series.