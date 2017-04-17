Image Image Credit Screenshot from Smino's "mister misfit but ain’t missed a fit in months" video Image Alt Smino Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Smino is back with some new heat for fans to enjoy. On Friday (Feb. 23), he dropped off the single "mister misfit but ain’t missed a fit in months," which saw him flexing about his lifestyle on wax.

"Okay, Mr. Misfit, but I ain't missed a fit in months, did some rich s**t, buy Gucci Pampers for my runts/ I get so much brain, I lose my mind, put on a new one, I guess what they say about the mind kinda true, huh?/ D**n, terrible thing to waste, new watch, the color just spoke to me, a purp was in the face/ New rap n**gas, they ghostin' me, hilarious in a way..."

The Bink! and 23 Knockin-produced offering was accompanied by a colorful visual courtesy of Jossh Flores. Taking inspiration from the song's title, the clip showed Smino in a variety of different outfits while hanging out in a residence with his crew.

Back in 2022, the St. Louis talent blessed the masses with his third studio LP, Luv 4 Rent, which was released through his own Zero Fatigue imprint. The album consisted of 15 songs with collaborations alongside the likes of J. Cole, Doechii, Lucky Daye, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ravyn Lenae. In 2023, Smino announced that he would be dropping a sequel to the well-received 2020 mixtape, She Already Decided. Outside of his own work, he could also be heard on tracks like Baby Rose's "I Won't Tell" and Enny's "Charge It (Remix)."

In an interview for REVOLT's "Tour Tales" series, Smino described how it feels to attend one of his concerts. "It’s church. It’s a rap show. It’s a rock concert," he explained. "It’s like the first day of school. You’re going to see everybody [looking] fly. You might find you a boo. A lot of girls... There are so many pretty Black girls at my show."

Press play on "mister misfit but ain’t missed a fit in months" below.