Image Image Credit Ric Tapia / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shedeur Sanders Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shedeur Sanders continues to be the athlete that almost everyone is talking about today (April 25) as the 2025 NFL Draft heads into the second round of selections. The University of Colorado Boulder standout was projected as a first-round pick but ultimately fell in the rankings as all 32 of the league’s franchises prioritized other recruits. He ranked 20th among the nation's collegiate quarterbacks, and several mock drafts had him seated in the No. 3 spot.

Hours ahead of the April 24 draft kickoff, the 23-year-old tweeted, “I’m built for whatever today may bring,” though he and countless others never imagined he would be passed over throughout the entirety of the nearly four-hour broadcast. Shedeur declined his invitation to attend the event at Lambeau Field, the turf belonging to the Green Bay Packers, in Wisconsin, to instead be surrounded by family and friends at home in Texas.

His fans flooded social media en masse, expressing their disappointment and frustrations. Some have even theorized that Shedeur’s fallen stock is a consequence of his family legacy. The future pro football player is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who in his 14-year career won two Super Bowls and fully personified his moniker as “Prime Time.” His youngest son carries that same tenacity, confidence, and unapologetic belief in his own greatness.

Shedeur is keeping his head held high going into round two of the 2025 NFL Draft

His NFL Draft party was livestreamed on Twitch and featured appearances from his dad, his brother Shiloh, who is also in the draft, as well as familiar faces like Wallo 267 and Gillie Da King. Though he likely, and understandably so, may have felt discouraged, his outlook on the launch of his professional football career remains optimistic. In his end-of-the-night speech he said, “Thank everybody for being here. We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything is possible. Everything is possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire, and under no circumstances, we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand. We're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We gon’ be happy regardless. Legendary.”

NFL organizations begin their second and third-round picks at 7 p.m. EST on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, as well as streamed on ESPN+, NFL+, Hulu+ and YouTube TV.