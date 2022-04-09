Image Image Credit Focus On Sport/Contributor via Getty Images, Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images and Focus On Sport/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deion Sanders, Tom Brady and Jerry Rice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every spring, NFL teams line up with hopes of landing a future superstar. Sometimes, a franchise grabs a solid starter. Other times, they stumble onto a generational talent who transforms not only a team but the entire league. Some selections become more than just “good picks” — they become pillars that the game comes to stand on. This is all to say that the NFL Draft isn’t just a talent show; it’s a stage where history is made.

The stories behind these players aren’t just about statistics or championships. They’re about everything they inspired, the strategies they forced coaches to rethink and the millions of fans they captivated along the way. Their legacies are woven into the fabric of the league and influenced how the game is played and celebrated even today.

REVOLT put together 11 draft picks who truly changed the game forever. They will forever be the standard for every young player who gets to walk that stage, hold up their jersey and dream about leaving a legacy of their own.

1. Tom Brady - 2000, Round 6, Pick 199 (New England Patriots)

Tom Brady didn’t just defy expectations; he shattered them. Coming into the league as a 199th pick, Brady built a career that even the highest draft picks could only dream of. With seven Super Bowl rings, countless MVPs and an aura of unshakeable calm under pressure, Brady redefined longevity and clutch performance. His journey became the ultimate “anything is possible” story for late-round hopefuls. Beyond the accolades, Brady shifted how teams evaluated the mental side of quarterbacking, emphasizing leadership and preparation over pure physical traits.

2. Jerry Rice - 1985, Round 1, Pick 16 (San Francisco 49ers)

Jerry Rice set a standard for wide receiver excellence. Drafted out of Mississippi Valley State, Rice took a relatively unknown college background and turned it into football royalty. He set some iconic milestones with his records for receptions, yards and touchdowns — an effective gold standard for what hard work and discipline could accomplish at any position. Rice’s attention to detail in route running and conditioning created a new blueprint.

3. Lawrence Taylor - 1981, Round 1, Pick 2 (New York Giants)

Before Lawrence Taylor, linebackers weren't known for wreaking havoc like edge rushers. Taylor changed that. His athleticism, aggression and disruptive style forced offenses to adjust their entire game plans. His presence led to the invention of “left tackle as the second-most important position” thinking, altering draft strategies and team-building approaches for decades. Taylor’s style of play also paved the way for future defensive superstars to become household names, changing the value placed on defensive impact.

4. Jim Brown - 1957, Round 1, Pick 6 (Cleveland Browns)

Jim Brown wasn’t just the best player on the field; he was often the best athlete in any building he walked into. In just nine seasons, he led the league in rushing eight times and retired holding every major rushing record. Brown’s blend of size, speed and intelligence set a prototype that still influences running backs today. Off the field, Brown became both a groundbreaking civil rights advocate and a figure whose personal controversies complicated his towering legacy.

5. Peyton Manning - 1998, Round 1, Pick 1 (Indianapolis Colts)

Few players have ever carried the weight of “can’t-miss prospect” as well as Peyton Manning. From day one, he turned the Colts into a powerhouse. Beyond the stats and Super Bowl wins, Manning’s command at the line of scrimmage and deep preparation changed expectations for what a franchise quarterback should be. His almost mutant pre-snap reads and audible-heavy offense revolutionized how quarterbacks interact with play-calling and defenses, setting a new intellectual standard for the position.

6. Joe Montana - 1979, Round 3, Pick 82 (San Francisco 49ers)

Joe Montana wasn't the tallest, fastest or flashiest. But when the game was on the line, there was nobody better. Drafted in the third round, Montana became the face of the 49ers dynasty, winning four Super Bowls and setting a new standard for clutch quarterback play. His calm, surgical precision still defines “cool under pressure” in football lore. Montana’s success also helped solidify the West Coast offense as a dominant system, influencing offensive playbooks for generations.

7. Reggie White - 1984 Supplemental Draft (Philadelphia Eagles/Green Bay Packers)

Coming into the NFL via the Supplemental Draft after dominating in the USFL, Reggie White brought a level of ferocity that overwhelmed offensive lines. Known as “The Minister of Defense,” White tallied 198 career sacks and helped bring a title back to Green Bay. Off the field, he reshaped free agency by proving that big stars could change franchises overnight. His presence in Green Bay helped legitimize free agency as a vital tool for rebuilding and championship runs.

8. Walter Payton - 1975, Round 1, Pick 4 (Chicago Bears)

Walter Payton wasn’t just a running back; he was an icon. Known for his incredible work ethic and relentless spirit, “Sweetness” became the face of the Bears and one of the most beloved players in NFL history. His playing style — physical, graceful and endlessly resilient — influenced generations of backs who came after him. Beyond football, Payton set a standard for community service and philanthropy, a legacy honored annually with the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

9. Deion Sanders - 1989, Round 1, Pick 5 (Atlanta Falcons)

No one ever made football look cooler than Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. A shutdown corner, a lethal return man, and even a two-sport athlete, Sanders redefined swagger and excellence. His impact stretched beyond defense, pushing teams to value true game-breakers in the return game and elevating the marketability of NFL stars. Sanders' crossover appeal between sports and entertainment showed future athletes how to build personal brands while dominating on the field.

10. Johnny Unitas - 1955, Round 9, Pick 102 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Johnny Unitas wasn’t a highly touted prospect coming into the league. Cut by the Steelers before taking a regular-season snap, he found a home with the Baltimore Colts and transformed quarterback play forever. His ability to orchestrate late-game comebacks and command the field in a new era of passing offenses made him the original model for the modern QB. Unitas helped popularize the two-minute drill and gave quarterbacks a larger role in play-calling autonomy.

11. Randy Moss - 1998, Round 1, Pick 21 (Minnesota Vikings)

Randy Moss made “you got Mossed” a phrase long before it became a meme. His rare mix of size, speed and effortless athleticism forced defenses to rethink how they covered the deep ball. Moss didn’t just put up numbers; he changed the very geometry of the field. His arrival stretched secondaries to the breaking point and gave rise to a new breed of vertical threats. Moss also set the mold for the “high-risk, high-reward" prospect narrative, influencing how teams evaluate unique talents during draft season.