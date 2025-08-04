Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olympia Williams (L) with mother Serena Williams attend a culinary demonstration during the 2025 Bottle Rock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 23, 2025 in Napa, California.. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The journey begins with Serena Williams and her daughters setting out to explore the Seven Wonders of the World.

Their first stop, Niagara Falls, is considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of North America.

Williams is using travel as a way to educate and bond with her children through shared global experiences.

Serena Williams is making unforgettable memories with her daughters — 7-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, who turns 2 this month. The retired tennis star took to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 4), to share the first stop of what she calls an “epic girls' trip” — a journey she’s been planning for a year.

“A year ago, I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls’ trip that would include the Seven Wonders of the World, and there are a lot of them!” Williams wrote in her caption: “Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So, we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls… Where to next?”

In the photos, Williams and her girls — all sporting red ponchos from Niagara City Cruises — pose in front of the famous falls. She also posted a video of a rainbow stretching over the water. It was a sweet, full-circle family moment for the 43-year-old, who’s now embracing her role as a hands-on mom of two. Tina Knowles was even spotted in the comments, calling it a “great mother-daughter journey.”

Although Niagara Falls isn’t officially one of the Seven Wonders of the World, it’s often included in lists of the Seven Natural Wonders of North America — alongside the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Denali, Redwood National and State Parks, and Crater Lake.

For those curious, the widely accepted New Seven Wonders of the World include the Great Wall of China, Petra (Jordan), Christ the Redeemer (Brazil), Machu Picchu (Peru), Chichen Itza (Mexico), the Colosseum (Italy), and the Taj Mahal (India) — and it sounds like Williams plans to see them all.

Olympia steals the show — again

Just last week, Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a heartwarming video of Olympia showing off her sassy and sweet side, reminding the world that she's already full of personality. “My girls show me the world in ways I never saw before: kind, sweet, and okay… a little chaotic,” he captioned the post. “It’s made me more empathetic — and better at building the things that actually matter.”

In the clip, Olympia hilariously interrupts her dad to declare that being a girl dad is “fun!” Ohanian agreed: “It’s the best!” From debating whether boys are as nice as girls (Olympia says “no way!”) to bargaining for ice cream, it’s clear their father-daughter bond is full of laughs, lessons, and love.

As for Williams, she’s making sure her daughters see the world — one wonder at a time. And we’ll definitely be watching to see where they go next.