Last Monday (Feb. 19), ScHoolboy Q sent off a hopeful tweet about one of his rap idols. "I wish I could play this album for JAY-Z," he wrote in reference to his upcoming release, Blue Lips. Earlier today (Feb. 26), the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee returned to social media to share some good news with his fans.

"Hip Hop Twitter actually came through. [I] played Hov the album," he revealed. When a follower suggested that he take all the credit for the meetup, Q joked, "I low-key hate Hip Hop Twitter. They looked out, though, so I love 'em again." After the exchange, Q jumped on Instagram to share a photo of him with JAY-Z, along with another message thanking TDE President Punch.

Blue Lips is set to arrive this Friday (March 1). The project was led by the well-received singles "Blueslides," "Back n Love," "Yeern 101," "Cooties," and "Love Birds," the last of which featured Lance Skiiiwalker and Devin Malik.

Back in 2019, Q liberated his fifth studio LP, CrasH Talk, complete with contributions from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby. In addition to earning a top 3 placement on the Billboard 200, that album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and earned a gold certification.

In an interview with “BACKONFIGG,” the "Collard Greens" rapper explained why he takes his time between albums. "As an artist, if I don't bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don't feel I should put it out," he said. "I try my best to keep it in my art. It has to be in my art because God gave me this gift to express myself. It's almost like a therapist. You have to be truthful. You have to be vulnerable for people who are scared to do that."