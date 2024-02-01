Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt ScHoolboy Q, Freddie Gibbs, and Rico Nasty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ScHoolboy Q’s forthcoming album, Blue Lips, is currently slated to come out on Friday (March 1). The LP was teased with previously released singles like "Blueslides," "Back n Love," "Yeern 101," "Cooties," and "Love Birds."

Today (Feb. 27), the West Coast rapper announced the official tracklist and features. Listeners can expect to hear notable names like Rico Nasty on “Pop,” AzChike on “Movie,” Freddie Gibbs on “oHio,” and Ab-Soul on “Foux.” Additional guest appearances include Devin Malik, Jozzy, Childish Major, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

Q got to play the project for JAY-Z, as revealed in an Instagram post yesterday (Feb. 26). "Hip Hop Twitter actually came through. [I] played Hov the album," he shared on social media. Another tweet read, “I [lowkey] Hate Hip Hop Twitter. They looked out, [though], so I love ‘em again.”

Blue Lips is a follow-up to 2019’s CrasH Talk, which managed to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The latter also housed a number of fan-favorite songs like “CHopstix” featuring Travis Scott, the 21 Savage-assisted “Floating,” and “Numb Numb Juice.” Additional contributions came from Kid Cudi, 6LACK, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla Sign, and YG. Meanwhile, production was handled by the likes of Boi-1da, Baby Keem, Cardo, and Sounwave, among others.

In 2023, Q told the “Back On Figg” podcast why he doesn’t release music as frequently as his TDE peers. “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, ‘No, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs to,’” he said. “I do what I want because I move off peace. I move off my experiences.”

“If I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out,” the artist added.