Last Friday (March 1), ScHoolboy Q unveiled his sixth studio LP, Blue Lips. The long-awaited project contained 18 songs and additional appearances from Rico Nasty, Lance Skiiiwalker, Freddie Gibbs, Ab-Soul, Childish Major, Jozzy, and Devin Malik, the last of whom is the newest member of Top Dawg Entertainment. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to collect 30,000 to 35,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

On Sunday (March 3), Q invited fans to rank his entire catalog on social media, some of whom initiated humorous responses from the South Central emcee. He also provided his own ranking with Blue Lips at the top of his list.

"It’s early, but it’s how I feel today. [It] could change," he tweeted. "I mean, [bruh], y'all [never] heard me rap like this. [The] album been done for years, to be real. I just didn’t know where I would fit in this circus of just bulls**t and algorithms, so I made my bed and chose art. I’m too good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment. I’m 37 and still hungry. I honestly don’t think [anybody] can f**k wit me, to be real."

Q continued, "I always find new pockets and [I've] been nervous [before], but [I’ve never been] scared. I'm one of them ones, easy. I made this album for artists thinking [people] don’t want dope s**t [anymore]. I stayed away from interviews on purpose coming into this album and just kept it music. I got interviews lined up now to go more in depth, but yeah. Ignore [the] circus ['cause] it’s getting weird. Music needs music. Music needs effort."

Shortly after the release of Blue Lips, Q made a surprise appearance during a "BACKONFIGG" livestream, where he revealed that he came up with the album's name in 2022. "I knew where I was going with it [in] 2019," he added. Check out a few of the aforementioned rankings that Q shared below.