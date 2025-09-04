Image Image Credit Grace Cary via Getty Images Image Alt Close-up of examination table in doctor's office. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A viral TikTok filmed at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara has triggered public outrage after staff were seen mocking patients and posing with soiled medical paper. The now-deleted TikTok post was a collection of images that began with a group photo of four male and four female medical professionals smiling as the question, “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?” is posed.

Healthcare workers then proceeded to take photos with disposable table paper stained with bodily fluids. One photo in particular crudely joked that they came in different sizes and “all shades and opacities." In one disturbing scene, multiple women posed around an excretion, with one propping her leg on the exam table and another posed in a squat position on it. The original poster’s caption of the dehumanizing snapshot read, “Make sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!”

The Sansum Clinic joined the Sutter Health system in 2023 and offers services like family, internal, pediatrics, and adolescent care at its locations across California. The controversy led to a flood of comments expressing outrage across social platforms. “You’ve confirmed what so many women suspect — you DO judge us. You DO make fun of us. We AREN’T safe with you,” read one message on Instagram. Another disgusted individual wrote, “Your staff [is] absolutely VILE. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. This isn’t just an issue with your staff.” A third user demanded, "Every single employee involved needs to be terminated!!!"

The nonprofit health company responded, in part, by stating, “Patient trust and dignity are always our top priority, and any behavior that violates those standards is unacceptable.” It also revealed, “The individual who posted the content is a former employee and was not employed with us at the time of the post.”

Internal investigation leads to employee terminations

On Wednesday (Sept. 3), it was confirmed that the insensitive post resulted in the involved healthcare providers being fired. “This unacceptable behavior is an outright violation of our policies, shows a lack of respect for our patients, and will not be tolerated. Protecting the trust of those we serve is our highest priority, and when that trust is violated, we take swift action to address it,” read a statement.

As the clinic works to rebuild trust, the public response makes one thing clear: patient dignity is non-negotiable.