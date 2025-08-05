Image Image Credit Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A police car is seen as hundreds of demonstrators' rally hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of a black man George Floyd in the state of Minnesota on May 29, 2020 in Washington D.C. United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A grand jury declined to indict the Atlanta officer who tased Johnny Hollman Sr. during a 2023 traffic stop.

Hollman, a 62-year-old church deacon, died after repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe” while being restrained.

The family accepted a $3.8 million settlement but continues to call for criminal accountability.

A former Atlanta police officer will not face criminal charges in the death of a 62-year-old church deacon. Johnny Hollman Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital following an altercation with the officer involved in his minor car accident nearly two years ago.

According to CBS News, a Fulton County grand jury declined to indict Kiran Kimbrough on manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of Johnny Hollman Sr. The decision was announced Monday (Aug. 4) by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

What happened during the 2023 traffic stop?

Hollman died on Aug. 10, 2023, after he collided with another vehicle while driving home from Bible study and bringing dinner to his wife. According to The Associated Press, body camera footage shows Officer Kimbrough determining Hollman was at fault and issuing a citation. Hollman refused to sign it, saying he had done nothing wrong. The video shows the two struggling before Kimbrough forced Hollman to the ground and tased him while he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” A tow truck driver also helped restrain Hollman. He became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide, with heart disease as a contributing factor.

According to CBS News, prosecutors had sought charges including manslaughter and simple battery. Kimbrough’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, said the officer “acted lawfully” and that Hollman’s death was due to “medical complications and his felonious, unlawful resistance.”

Atlanta officials fired Kimbrough, saying he should have honored the civilian’s request to speak to a supervisor during the encounter. Hollman’s family has consistently called for criminal accountability. In a statement to CBS affiliate WANF-TV, they said, “Our faith and our fight for justice will not waver.” Their attorney, Mawuli Davis, added, “Deacon Johnny Hollman deserved better.”

The city later settled with Hollman’s family for $3.8 million.