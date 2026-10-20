Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sandra Brunson and Jalen Brunson attend Rookie Kids: Runway On Broadway at Herald Square on September 17, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sandra Brunson wrote Jalen a public letter ahead of the Knicks' championship ring ceremony.

A college conversation taught Sandra to support Jalen without critiquing his basketball.

Sandra's pregame notes began in high school and continued through Jalen's championship run.

For nearly 15 years, Sandra Brunson has had something encouraging to tell her son before he steps onto a basketball court. But as Jalen Brunson prepares to receive his NBA championship ring Tuesday (Oct. 20), she decided a regular text message wouldn't be enough.

Instead, the proud mother penned an emotional letter titled “Dear Jalen,” published in The Players’ Tribune, reflecting on everything from his basketball-obsessed childhood to the conversation that forever changed their relationship.

The special occasion coincides with the New York Knicks' 2026-27 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Before the 7 p.m. tipoff, the NBA star and his teammates will celebrate their historic championship with a ring ceremony and the raising of the franchise's first title banner in 53 years.

One of the letter's most revealing moments takes place during Jalen's college career at Villanova University. After watching him play, Sandra approached her son and began discussing what had happened on the court, including a possible missed free throw or questionable call. His response stopped her in her tracks: “‘Mom… Not you, too.’”

The former Division I volleyball player explained that those four words made her realize just how much criticism her son was already receiving from coaches, fans, the media and more. He didn't need another person analyzing his performance, especially not his mother. “As soon as you said that, it was like this lightbulb moment for me as a parent … where I realized, you’re hearing it from EVERYONE now when it comes to the basketball stuff,” she wrote. “The last thing you needed was to also hear it from me. And from that point forward I said to myself, ‘No rehashing anything that happened on the court. What he needs from me is simply to BE THERE for him. As his mom.’”

From then on, she made a conscious decision to leave basketball critiques to everyone else. Her responsibility was to provide the unconditional support he needed, regardless of what happened during a game. That realization also strengthened a tradition they had started years earlier.

How Jalen Brunson's pregame messages became a family tradition

Sandra shared that she began leaving encouraging notes for Jalen when he was a sophomore in high school. His father, Rick Brunson, had taken a coaching opportunity with the Charlotte Bobcats, and she wanted to stay connected to her son while they were apart.

She printed motivational reminders and placed them on his bathroom mirror, on his refrigerator and inside his lunch bag. When the New Jersey native left home for college, the handwritten notes turned into pregame texts.

Her words evolved alongside his career. In high school, Sandra emphasized teamwork. At Villanova, she focused on leadership. During his early NBA years, she stressed patience and discipline as he adjusted to a different role. By his final season with the Dallas Mavericks, her advice centered on recognizing his value. When he arrived in New York and faced questions about his contract, she paid close attention to the doubters.

From Jalen Brunson’s childhood basketball memories to NBA Finals messages

In The Players’ Tribune piece, the Temple University alumna also revisited Jalen's earliest years, including her pregnancy while working as a paralegal in New York City and his dad’s basketball career overseas. She remembered how her son became attached to a basketball almost as soon as he could walk.

At just 3 years old, he even knocked food off a table while dribbling in the family room at MSG during one of his father's Knicks games. As he grew older, the point guard imitated NBA players, packed his own basketball bag and stayed awake to watch his father's games. Sandra recalled realizing that her son wasn't interested in simply watching basketball. He wanted to participate in every part of it.

Those childhood ambitions eventually led to an unforgettable June. Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio, Sandra encouraged Jalen to remain confident, trust his teammates and approach the series one moment at a time. Her message ended with a familiar reminder: “Find a way and leave no doubt.”

Ahead of Game 4 in New York, she said that she urged him to rise above his opponent's attempts to provoke him. Then came Game 5, when the Knicks had an opportunity to make history. Her final message included two especially powerful lines: “Leave no doubt” and “It’s YOUR TIME.” Jalen delivered, scoring 45 points in the championship-clinching victory and earning NBA Finals MVP honors.

His achievements didn't stop there. The sports star later collected three ESPYS, including Best NBA Player, earned recognition on the inaugural TIME100 Sports list and became the first Knicks player to host “Saturday Night Live.” For Sandra, however, the milestones are only part of the story. From a little boy dribbling around the house to a champion preparing to receive his ring, the most meaningful role she has played has remained the same: being his mom.