Image Image Credit JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt RZA attends the Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

RZA credits the Knicks’ coach and players first, but says Wu-Tang Clan’s Game 4 halftime energy helped spark the comeback at Madison Square Garden.

During SiriusXM’s “Wu Wednesdays,” he reflected on the NBA Finals win and the team’s June 18 championship parade.

RZA tied the Knicks’ 1973 title to the birth year of Hip Hop, connecting the franchise’s history to New York’s broader cultural legacy.

RZA is celebrating the New York Knicks’ championship win as a citywide cultural moment.

During SiriusXM’s “Wu Wednesdays,” the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder was joined by DJ Scratch to talk about the Knicks’ historic title, Thursday’s (June 18) championship parade, and the group’s halftime performance during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

When asked how much credit Wu-Tang deserved for helping fuel the Knicks’ Game 4 comeback, RZA made it clear that the team came first. “The first thing goes to the hard work of the coach and the players,” he said. “It goes to them first, right? But energy is everything. Energy can multiply.”

He continued, “When the Wu-Tang came with that energy, we put a spark. So I like to tell people, we lit that wick that led to that explosion.”

RZA added that “the building felt different” after Wu-Tang Clan’s performance and said the energy eventually “resonated” with the team. He and Scratch jokingly gave the group “51%” credit, noting that someone told him the Knicks only needed one extra point to secure the victory.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scratch reflected on how the moment connected Hip Hop, basketball, and New York’s long-standing loyalty to the Knicks. “That energy from Wu-Tang playing that whole New York energy. Come on, man,” he expressed. “We really love our team.”

RZA and Scratch reflect on Knicks fandom and New York pride

Scratch described the feeling of wearing a Knicks hat after the championship win. He said that, after flying into San Francisco, strangers congratulated him simply because they saw the team logo. “New York at this moment, every citizen is a celebrity,” he said. “I felt famous.”

RZA also connected the Knicks’ last championship year, 1973, to a major cultural timeline. He noted that the year also marked Hip Hop’s birth in New York and referenced the films Enter the Dragon, The Godfather, and Black Caesar as part of the era’s larger cultural significance.