Image Image Credit Al Bello/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan perform at halftime of Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The New York Knicks will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after winning their first NBA championship since 1973.

Wu-Tang Clan is set to participate in the special episode following its halftime performance during Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and other key members of the roster are expected to join the late-night celebration.

The New York Knicks are taking their championship celebration to late night, and Wu-Tang Clan will be part of the moment.

Following the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973, the Knicks are set to take over Monday's (June 15) episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode is expected to feature Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges as official interview guests.

NBC’s updated lineup also looks to include appearances from other Knicks players, head coach Mike Brown, and the Wu-Tang Clan as the musical guest. A report stated that the Knicks City Dancers could appear in some capacity, while Knicks fans will make up the studio audience for the New York-based taping.

The late-night takeover arrives after New York closed out the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 94-90 win. Brunson scored 45 points in the clincher, a Knicks Finals record, and earned the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

From halftime spark to victory lap

Wu-Tang Clan’s involvement gives the episode a direct link to one of the defining nights of the Finals. The Staten Island group performed during halftime of Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106. It was reportedly the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

RZA later told TMZ that Wu-Tang’s halftime set was meant to lift the energy inside Madison Square Garden. “I do think the Wu energy definitely sparked the wick to that explosion,” he said, adding that “it was pretty dismal in there” with the Knicks trailing by nearly 30 points. He also explained how the group adjusted its performance for the moment: “I was like, 'Nah, I’m gonna change it to 'New York Knicks ain’t nothin’ to F with' and just keep, you know, New York Knicks bring the ruckus.” According to RZA, the group “put their names into a lot of the lyrics just to get that energy in the building.”