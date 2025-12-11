Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler attends the European premiere of "Sinners" at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ryan Coogler opens up about his early doubts and how directing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped him find long-term confidence in filmmaking.

He knew a longstanding career as a director was possible after the release of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

Sinners combines horror, action and music to tell a story rooted in the 1930s segregated South, offering a unique cinematic experience that has generated 2026 Oscars buzz.

Ryan Coogler has scored five consecutive box office successes, making it hard to imagine the Black Panther director is still settling into his role as one of the most respected visionaries. In fact, the Oakland native’s résumé boasts projects like the cinematic juggernaut Sinners! Still, Coogler hasn’t fully shaken that sense of uncertainty in finding his place in Hollywood, according to a new feature story published by the New York Times.

“I didn’t think I would last in this industry, looking at it pretty fatalistically,” he said. The former football player made his directorial debut with 2013’s Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan. Since then, he and the Golden Globe-nominated actor have been collaborators on every project Coogler has directed.

His Rocky-inspired film, Creed, launched a franchise, and his vision for 2018’s Black Panther proved successful; the latter raked in over $1 billion. In the interview, the screenwriter looked back on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a turning point of sorts that quieted his doubts of one day having a longstanding career. He shared, “There were points in that movie where it felt unfinishable, so when we put it out, and I was happy with the film, I felt like, ‘OK, I could do this for the rest of my life.’”

The Marvel flick was released in 2022, serving double duty as a sequel and a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character. A third installment of the series is in the early stages of development and may feature a possible appearance from Denzel Washington. It’s slated for a 2028 release.

Ryan Coogler and Sinners cast fuel Oscar buzz

Coogler tapped into a deeper understanding of not taking anyone or anything for granted after Boseman’s passing in 2020. Looking back at the making of Sinners, he shared, “There was a fear of it all being taken away and not getting a chance to open up more to the audience that’s been supporting me so much.”

The movie blends horror, action, drama and music. Its themes cut across generations, resonating with people of all walks of life despite being set in the 1930s segregated South. When it comes to storytelling, Coogler explained, “My mission every time I pick up a camera is to know that the only reason I have this job is because we’re basically all the same in different circumstances.”

Furthermore, he stated that the characters “were just you in a different circumstance. If you were Black, you were sharecropping, and you get a few hours of release Friday and Saturday night and Sunday morning at church. But you got the same hopes, desires, dreams, ambitions, bumping up against the realities of this place.”

Sinners is nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards and is expected to be a major contender at the 2026 Academy Awards. Oscar nods will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026. As Coogler continues to evolve as a filmmaker, Sinners stands as a bold chapter in his journey, and his vision is once again commanding the spotlight.