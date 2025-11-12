Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson, George Clinton, and Mariah Carey at their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From Patti LaBelle to New Edition, each artist’s entry includes a snapshot of their musical legacy.

This list includes both solo stars and legendary groups, all of whom had a profound impact on R&B.

Readers can explore how these artists helped shape the genre’s evolution and cultural reach.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame continues to celebrate the singers, musicians, and vocal groups whose work helped define rhythm and blues. Part 2 highlights another set of influential R&B figures whose artistry, commercial impact, and cultural significance earned them stars in the Recording category. Spanning doo-wop pioneers, soul innovators, and modern hitmakers, these honorees collectively contributed to decades of Black music and global pop culture.

Like the artists featured in Part 1, each figure here pushed R&B forward in distinct ways — introducing new vocal techniques, reshaping performance styles, or building catalogs that became foundational to the genre. Their stars reflect artistic excellence, longevity, and lasting influence. Many also helped bridge R&B with other styles, expanding its reach across radio, television, film, and live performance. Together, their achievements form a broader picture of how the genre evolved and the artists who kept it thriving across eras.

1. Patti LaBelle

A powerhouse vocalist and solo icon, Patti LaBelle earned her star for a career spanning soul, R&B, and pop, including hits like “If Only You Knew” and “New Attitude,” plus her influential work with Labelle. The likes of Boys II Men and Whoopi Goldberg were in attendance.

2. Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child received the 2,305th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category on March 28, 2006. Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were all present for the ceremony.

3. Janet Jackson

Honored in 1990 in the Recording category. Jackson is recognized for her groundbreaking albums, vocal innovation, and era-defining music videos that helped shape R&B, pop, and dance music worldwide.

4. Natalie Cole

Recognized for her early pop-soul success and later Grammy-winning work, Cole’s catalog includes “This Will Be,” “Inseparable,” and her landmark Unforgettable… with Love album.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Honored for her contributions as an international pop and R&B entertainer, Lopez earned her star based on her chart success, multi-genre influence, and major crossover impact in music and film.

6. Sheila E.

Sheila E. received her star in 2023 thanks to her work as a percussionist, vocalist, bandleader, and collaborator with Prince, Lionel Richie, and Marvin Gaye. Jimmy Jam and H.E.R. spoke in her honor.

7. Mariah Carey

Carey’s hybrid of R&B, pop, and Hip Hop collaborations helped modernize the sound of mainstream rhythm and blues. Attendees included L.A. Reid, Stephen Hill, and Lee Daniels.

8. Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick received her star in 1985. Her career includes Grammy-winning classics such as “Walk On By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

9. Lionel Richie

Awarded his star in 2003 in recognition of his work as both a solo artist and member of the Commodores. Richie’s songwriting and crossover success made him one of R&B’s most versatile stars.

10. George Clinton

George Clinton received his star in 2024. The honor highlighted his work as the leader of Parliament-Funkadelic and his extensive impact as a songwriter, bandleader, and producer.

11. Earth, Wind & Fire

Received their star in 1995. The group fused R&B, soul, funk, and jazz, producing enduring hits and becoming one of the most celebrated bands in music history.

12. The Supremes

The Supremes received their star in 1994, with Mary Wilson attending the ceremony to represent the group. The event reportedly drew members of The Temptations, Dick Clark, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Berry Gordy, and more.

13. Aretha Franklin

Honored in 1979. The “Queen of Soul” earned her star for an unmatched body of work spanning R&B, gospel, and soul, with numerous Grammy Awards and cultural milestones.

14. Ray Charles

Image Image Credit Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ray Charles feeling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Received his star in 1981. Charles’ genre-blending approach and pioneering contributions to R&B, soul, and popular music established him as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

15. New Edition

New Edition received the 2,600th star in 2017. Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill were all present for the honor.