Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Riot Rose appeared on six covers for Arena Homme+ Issue 66, sporting designer looks from Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, and more.

Dreezy, DJ Khaled, Hitkidd, and Melissa Forde were among those celebrating the 3-year-old’s modeling milestone on social media.

A$AP Rocky previously teased his Riot Rose's magazine debut to The Cut.

The youngest of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s sons is already a natural in front of the camera. On Friday (Nov. 13), Riot Rose made his magazine cover debut for Arena Homme+.

Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the 3-year-old appeared on not one, not two, but six covers, one of which saw him posing alongside the “Diamonds” singer, who wore her red Loewe jumpsuit from the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Elsewhere, Riot modeled custom Louis Vuitton atop a stack of trunks, posed in Prada and ERL, and flashed an adorable smile in Chanel, among several other designer looks.

Rihanna reposted the photos with the caption, “RIOT ROSE. Arena Homme+ Issue 66.” Take a look below, then continue scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.

Dreezy, DJ Khaled, and more react to Riot Rose’s magazine cover debut

Over in the comments section, Rihanna’s fans couldn’t get enough of our fashionable little nephew. “I knew he would be the one because he never leaves the house without shades on,” one Instagram user hilariously wrote. Dreezy said, “Oh, he’s made for this! The mug is serious lol.” DJ Khaled dropped fire emojis, while another person penned, “Now this superstar is definitely his parents’ son!!!!”

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” producer Hitkidd enthusiastically said, “Yeah nephew!!!!!!!! YAH SEE!!!” Meanwhile, RiRi’s BFF, Melissa Forde, commented, “Riot is too handsomeeee and flyyyy pleaseee find someone else to playyy wit!!!” Safe to say, we’re far from the only ones left in awe.

A$AP Rocky previously teased Riot Rose’s magazine cover debut

Interestingly enough, Rocky may have teased Riot’s magazine cover debut back in September. During an interview with The Cut, he shared, “One of my sons has a modeling gig in like three days, you know, the day before my birthday, and it’s — I’m so proud of him.”

“This is his first magazine cover, so I think it’s just fascinating to see these little people grow into personalities of their own,” Rocky continued. “I mean, they’re still relatively little and small, but you know, they kind of speak up for themselves and have their own kind of swag and s**t. It’s crazy.”

While Arena Homme+ was technically Riot’s first magazine cover, longtime fans know he’s certainly no stranger to posing for the camera. We’ve previously seen him share the spotlight with his family for a few Savage X Fenty campaigns.

If you couldn’t get enough of Riot's adorable photos, just wait until you see baby Rocki make her cover debut for W Magazine’s “The Pop Issue.” Clearly, the Mayers family has no shortage of superstars in the making!