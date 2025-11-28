Image Image Credit Matt Jelonek/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rich The Kid performs at Rolling Loud India Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rich The Kid’s early mixtapes helped launch a career that now spans major-label hits and international features.

Collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Migos expanded his reach and influence.

His work with Rich Forever Music also helped spotlight emerging talent in the trap scene.

Rich the Kid spent a considerable amount of time turning momentum from the mixtape circuit into a catalog that cuts across labels, regions, and eras of rap. Born in Queens and raised in College Park, Georgia, he came up under the influence of both New York legends and Southern heavyweights before stepping out with early projects like Been About the Benjamins and the Streets On Lock series with Migos. As his profile grew, he launched Rich Forever Music, a label home that helped platform artists like Famous Dex and Jay Critch while solidifying his own presence in Atlanta’s rap ecosystem.

His mainstream breakthrough arrived after signing with Interscope Records and releasing his debut studio album, The World Is Yours. The project’s success on the Billboard 200 opened the door to multiple follow-up albums, collaborative mixtapes with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne, and a string of high-visibility features with artists across trap, melodic rap, and beyond.

Rich the Kid continues to pivot between major-label partnerships and independent moves, including a chart-topping global collaboration that marked a new peak in his career. The songs highlighted below trace that full arc through solo hits, collaborative standouts, and key guest appearances.

1. Feelin’ Like Tunechi (with Lil Wayne)

Notable bars: “Weezy F., b**ch, don’t forget the baby, Big Tunechi watch cost 480, and I’m still screaming ‘F**k you, pay me,’ I been feeling like Tunechi, bought the Maybach Mercedes...”

2. CARNIVAL (with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Playboi Carti)

Notable bars: “Way too rich to drive a Rove’, made a milli’ off the stove, she like to put it in her nose, pretty b**ch with white toes, I done put on all the bros, I done f**ked her in the Rolls, I done pulled up in the Ghost, I done reachеd all my goals...”

3. TAlk TO Me (with Tory Lanez)

Notable bars: “Talk to me, baby, work it, take the shift off for me, baby, I drive the whip you bought for me, baby, you know I got a lotta opps on me, baby...”

4. Dat Way (with Migos)

Notable bars: “Dat way, my b**ch is bad and boujee, Calabasas, I was trapping in Coogi, blue cheese, drop a 50 in Gucci, wipe my red bottoms down like I’m Boosie...”

5. Money Talk (with YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Notable bars: “They say the money on the way, I had to tell ‘em rush it, I bought the Cartier, was plain, but then I told ‘em bust it, you ain’t talkin’ ‘bout no money, I ain’t heard nothin’, end of discussion...”

6. Plug (with Kodak Black and Playboi Carti)

Notable bars: “Finessin’, I’m juugin’ the plug, in the trap makin’ plays like a quarterback, touch down on a n**ga, I’m takin’ your sack, I came up off one gram, now I pull up the blue Lamb, hidin’ bricks in Trans-Am...”

7. Creeping (with Lil Skies)

Notable bars: “Bentley truck might park the coupe, I’m livin’ comfortable, told money, ‘Then I’m stuck with you, no, I'm in love with you,’ plug pull up in the UFO, no small talk, I’m the CEO...”

8. In My Coupe (with Jay Critch and Famous Dex)

Notable bars: “I’m in New York like I’m 50, f**k her so good that she miss me, I was hustlin', counting pennies, now my money to the ceiling...”

9. That’s On Me (Remix) (with Jay Beezy, 2 Chainz, T.I., Jeezy, Boosie Badazz, and Trapboy Freddy)

Notable bars: “Got a new chopper, finna shoot, got a b**ch jumpin’ through the hoops, got a money rack, it’s to the roof, I got your girl, she on me, she bad, I can’t leave her lonely, why the Rollie lookin’ phony? Why these n**gas tryna clone me?”

10. Plug Walk

Notable bars: “You can’t reach me, space coupe like E.T., it’s the plug tryna call me, I was up trappin’ early in the mornin’, ooh, on the wave like a durag, p**sy n**ga callin’ for his boo back, plug walk, Gucci on my shoe racks, walk up in the house, where the stove at?”

11. WDYW (with Gordo/Carnage, Lil Uzi Vert, and A$AP Ferg)

Notable bars: “Trap, he smoking on midnight gas, finessing a n**ga with pounds of the swag, my b**ches, they bustin’, you n**gas, you cuffin’, I trap out the bando, them onions, whatchu want, whatchu want, my n**ga?”

12. Gimme A Second (with Peso Pluma)

Notable bars: “Gotta flex a lot, I was broke as h**l, walkin’ ‘round passin’ CDs in the parking lot, now my lil’ b**ch want five racks for a new bag, is you rich or not? P**sy good, had to pay for it, let me knock it out like the Juggernaut, let me stop...”

13. New Freezer (with Kendrick Lamar)

Notable bars: “Ooh, money way, diamonds, flexin’, I woke up rich, spend a grip on a necklace, I put the plug on three way, Maserati, go speed race, drop a baby on a b**ch face, more ice flexin’ this way, we put the world on the wave, don’t give a f**k, ‘cause I’m paid...”

14. Daddy (with Blueface)

Notable bars: “Louis, Fendi, Balenciaga, if the head trash, I can’t give a b**ch a dollar, how the f**k she call me daddy? I ain’t met her mama, how the f**k I got the Bentley? I ain’t had a Honda...”

15. Splashin

Notable bars: “Why the hell $100,000 in my backpack? Why these b**ches think that we can come in contact? This is my drank, this ain’t cognac, you ain’t get a milli, why you sign that?”