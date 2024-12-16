Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is working to qualm concerns about his history of polio vaccine skepticism ahead of a confirmation process to become Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. Speaking at a Capitol Hill press conference on Monday (Dec. 16), Kennedy said he is “all for” the process. According to CNN, the statements were likely a direct response to reports that a lawyer closely associated with the polarizing politician petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of the vaccine.

RFK Jr.’s nomination came after his controversial views about the fight against polio and other diseases. In one instance, he reportedly suggested a connection between vaccines and autism – a claim that was widely debunked by scientific research. If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee the FDA and could theoretically influence its handling of such petitions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor, recently warned Kennedy against aligning with efforts to rescind the polio vaccine’s approval. Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune echoed these concerns, stating that Kennedy would need to clarify his overall stance. “I expect that’s one that I and many other of my colleagues will probably raise with him,” Thune said.

On the other hand, there were defenders of RFK Jr.'s on-the-record dubiousness. “What he wants with vaccines is, which is what I believe in, is transparency,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott told CNN. “I think we need to know exactly, with all vaccines, what has been the research and, you know, do they work? And what’s your risk?”

Trump, for his part, offered a mix of defense and caution regarding the proposed health secretary's vaccine views. As REVOLT previously reported, the president-elect avoided directly endorsing Kennedy’s past claims but acknowledged public concerns about rising autism rates. “Well, I’m a big believer in it,” he claimed. “I think everything should be looked at, but I’m a big believer.” He also expressed reservations about requiring children to take it, stating that he’s “not a big mandate person.”