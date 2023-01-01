Image Image Credit Revry/REVOLT Image Alt PrismRiot and REVOLT logos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT is turning up the volume on cultural reach with a major new partnership that bridges Hip Hop, queer culture and next-gen audiences. The network officially teamed up with Revry’s PrismRiot Ad Exchange to create a powerful new opportunity for advertisers. How so? By tapping into one of the most diverse and influential youth audiences in the world through Connected TV (CTV).

The collaboration is a game-changer for advertisers trying to cut through the noise and speak directly to Black, Hispanic, Gen Z and LGBTQ+ communities with intention and authenticity. Through this deal, PrismRiot gains access to 10 million unique, opted-in users from REVOLT’s rich catalog of original and curated content.

How REVOLT and PrismRiot are redefining LGBTQ+ CTV advertising

PrismRiot has already partnered with over 76 media platforms since launching in 2023. The exchange has driven 33% more impressions and 60% more revenue for publishers year-over-year — and that’s before REVOLT joined the fold.

“Joining forces with REVOLT is a game-changer in audience targeting,” said Alia J. Daniels, Revry’s co-founder and COO. “We are creating a one-stop-shop for brands to reach diverse communities with more precision and intent.”

Mike Roche, REVOLT’s Chief Revenue Officer, echoed the impact. “This collaboration makes it easier than ever for advertisers to connect with one of the most culturally relevant and influential audiences in the world,” he said. “We’re sharpening how diverse audiences are accessed and activated in the CTV space.”

REVOLT and PrismRiot leverage first-party data for inclusive CTV ads

The numbers speak volumes: LGBTQ+ and Black communities collectively hold over $3 trillion in annual U.S. purchasing power. A 2024 Revry and Nielsen study also found that 70% of viewers are more likely to buy from brands advertising through diverse media platforms.

The move also signals a deeper push for media independence. Revry has removed its inventory from The Trade Desk to better protect its audience data, and now both companies are inviting advertisers to engage these high-value users through demand-side platforms that respect data privacy and cultural alignment.

With this partnership, REVOLT and Revry are rewriting the rules for inclusive advertising and making sure culture stays in the driver’s seat.