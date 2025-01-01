Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The WICT Network Touchstones Luncheon/Leadership Conference Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The WICT Network named REVOLT a 2025 PAR Top Company for Women to Work.

The award reflects REVOLT’s focus on equity, advancement, and work-life balance in media.

REVOLT will be recognized at the Touchstones Luncheon during WICT’s Leadership Conference in NYC.

Big news for REVOLT. The leading media conglomerate has been named one of the 2025 PAR Top Companies for Women to Work by The WICT Network (Women in Cable Telecommunications), the world’s largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to developing women leaders in media, entertainment, and technology. The recognition will be officially celebrated during the Touchstones Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 20, at the New York Marriott Marquis in conjunction with The WICT Network’s annual Leadership Conference and Leadership Development Week.

This honor places REVOLT among a select group of content companies, including AMC Networks, NBCUniversal, TV One, and Warner Bros. Discovery. All are being recognized for their commitment to creating inclusive, equitable, and opportunity-rich workplaces for women across all levels of the organization.

The PAR Survey tracks pay equity, advancement, and work-life support across media companies

The PAR (pay equity, advancement opportunities, and resources for work/life integration) Initiative is an industry-standard benchmark designed to measure how companies support gender diversity in the workforce. Conducted in partnership with the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications’ Advancement Investment Measurement (AIM) Survey and administered by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the PAR Survey has helped drive equitable workplace practices since its launch in 2003.

REVOLT’s inclusion as a PAR honoree highlights its performance across these key metrics and reinforces its status as a cultural leader committed to inclusion both on and off-screen. While known globally for empowering Hip Hop creators and multicultural youth through its content, the company also built a workplace where women are supported, advanced, and valued across departments — from production and editorial to tech and executive leadership.

“For over 20 years, the PAR Survey has served as a vital benchmark for tracking gender diversity across our industry,” said The WICT Network President and CEO Maria E. Brennan in a press release. “This year’s PAR honorees demonstrate an enduring commitment to advancing workplace equality because the data makes clear that diverse teams help drive measurable success.”

REVOLT’s internal culture mirrors its mission to empower creators globally

REVOLT’s recognition comes at a time of continued growth and innovation for the company. Now operating under the newly launched Offscript Worldwide — a creator-led parent company uniting REVOLT, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, and others — REVOLT remains the flagship media brand for Hip Hop-driven storytelling and cultural commentary.

CEO Detavio Samuels leads both REVOLT and Offscript with a mission to empower creators, scale cultural impact, and build an infrastructure where representation leads the way. REVOLT’s ethos of “shaping culture globally” isn't limited to its award-winning content; it’s embedded in its hiring, leadership, and workplace values as well.

With platforms ranging from the REVOLT Podcast Network to REVOLT WORLD and a studio in Atlanta dedicated to full-service production, the company continues to create space for new voices and perspectives — especially those historically underrepresented in media.