Today (April 22), REVOLT announced the third season of "The Blackprint." The acclaimed series is hosted by REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels and is set to deliver engaging episodes that will spotlight "the next generation of innovators, disruptors, and changemakers through conversations that shape the future of the culture."

"The Blackprint is about sharing real stories that offer tangible information and insight while amplifying the next generation of cultural leaders in a way that moves our community closer to meaningful change and equity,” said Samuels. "With each conversation and season we produce, the goal is always to ignite conversations that empower every individual watching to pave their own path and make their own mark on the world.”

The third season premiere will feature actor Da’Vinchi, a Haitian-American talent previously known for his skills as a spoken word artist and emcee. In the episode, Da’Vinchi will chat with Samuels about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry, remaining grounded, and what he sees for "the future of Black creatives in Hollywood." Most recently known for his leading role as Terry "Southwest T" Flenory in the popular series "BMF," Da'Vinchi also stole the spotlight on "All American," "Grown-ish," and the Broadway play "Thoughts of a Colored Man."

During the show's second season, "The Blackprint" boasted the likes of T.I., DeVon Franklin, Angela Yee, Pretty Vee, Ray J, LaVar Ball, and former Atlanta, GA Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. For the inaugural season of REVOLT WORLD, Samuels hosted rapper-turned-mogul Jeezy, who broke down the steps that brought him from his humble beginnings to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur.

New episodes are slated to drop every other Monday with confirmed guests like Eric Bellinger, SiR, Gail Bean, Trevor Jackson, DDG, HIATUS, DonYé Taylor, and more. Viewers can catch "The Blackprint" and much more on all podcast platforms, the REVOLT app, and the REVOLT website.