This Friday just got a whole lot better! REVOLT is thrilled to announce the addition of “Seeing Starrrz” to its ever-growing programming lineup. Premiering today (Dec. 6), the series stars none other than social media sensation Ken Starrrz, whose edgy humor is expected to bring an entirely new perspective to the world’s leading Black-owned network.

The first installment will debut with a must-see cameo from Nems, while forthcoming guests include the likes of Chicklet.hf, Maleni Cruz, Lil Mo Mozzarella, Mr. Commodore, Chrissy Monroe, 8JTV, The Loopy Blogger, and A.J. Carter. Spanning 10 episodes, the show, which will see Ken Starrrz doing hilarious sketches, street interviews and more is scheduled to air every Friday until Dec. 27.

“‘Seeing Starrrz’ marks an exciting new direction for REVOLT, expanding our content with fresh, unapologetic comedy,” REVOLT Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham shared in a press release. “Ken Starrrz is a creative force with unmatched energy and raw humor, and we’re thrilled to provide him with a platform to showcase his brilliance and connect with our audience in a bold, authentic way.”

“Seeing Starrrz” joins REVOLT’s already stacked roster of shows and podcasts. Some of its most notable efforts include “Caresha Please,” “Drink Champs,” “Assets Over Liabilities,” and more recently, “Overtime Hustle” with Speedy Morman.

“Over the last three years, we’ve placed a greater emphasis on expanding the REVOLT brand by forging alliances with the right global brand partners and building strong teams of talented young executives and specialists who all share the same mission to become the largest multi-platform media company in the world,” CEO Detavio Samuels said of the network's barrier-breaking success.

In 2023 alone, REVOLT clinched two BET Awards for Best Hip Hop Platform, AdWeek’s Creative Visionary Awards, and a Telly Award for “Black Girl Stuff,” bringing its collective total to 22.