Image Image Credit Alan Schein Photography/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miami, FL Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From Dec. 3 to 7, REVOLT and PRIZM will transform the creative world with a groundbreaking fair during 2024 Miami Art Week. Hosted at the Ice Palace West Studio, this special occasion, centered around the theme “Architecture of Liberation,” will provide a sensory-rich experience through curated exhibitions, lively discussions, cutting-edge programming, and much more. The fair will feature artwork from a diverse range of talent representing multiple countries, including Guyana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States. All participants have created their own powerful displays of cultural expression and resilience.

The featured artists – Lauren Pearce, Antwoine Washington, Andre Woolery, Marlon Forrester, and Maxwell Pearce – will bring their unique perspectives to the Florida extravaganza. Woolery, head of REVOLT's Creative Agency, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. “Partnering with PRIZM for Miami Art Week allows us to spotlight the unparalleled talent and cultural contributions of artists from the African Diaspora,” he made clear in a press release. “[It’s] more than an event; it’s a creative celebration that bridges communities and inspires future generations.”

Curated by PRIZM Fair Founder Mikhaile Solomon, the 12-year event will continue to dive deep into the intricate relationships between “art, built environments, and liberation movements.” “Together, we're creating a space that celebrates the depth of Black creativity while fostering meaningful conversations around culture and heritage,” she explained to REVOLT.

This will all be more than a visual spectacle; it’s a powerful platform for social change and economic empowerment. By uniting creatives across generations and geographies, the PRIZM x REVOLT Art Fair aims to challenge conventions, drive progress, and envision a brighter future. Enthusiasts and observers alike will have the opportunity to check out a public viewing until Dec. 12. Those interested can head here to secure a ticket. You can also check out PRIZM's official website for additional information.