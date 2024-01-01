Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mikhaile Solomon, Andre Woolery and Lamman Rucker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT and PRIZM joined forces to deliver a celebration of creativity during 2024 Miami Art Week. From Dec. 3 to 7, the Ice Palace West Studio served as the backdrop for an exploration of the theme “Architecture of Liberation,” a concept that tied together stunning visual displays, thought-provoking discussions, and innovative programming. Featuring artists from Guyana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States, the fair highlighted the depth and diversity of Black artistry. It also provided attendees with a sensory-rich journey through expression and resilience.

The collaborative effort, curated by PRIZM Fair founder Mikhaile Solomon, brought together a wide range of voices and talents. Artists such as Lauren Pearce, Antwoine Washington, Andre Woolery, Marlon Forrester, and Maxwell Pearce showcased works that celebrated the power of the African diaspora while fostering meaningful conversations around culture and heritage. Woolery, REVOLT's Creative Agency lead, reflected on the significance of the event, describing it as “a creative celebration that bridges communities and inspires future generations.”

A standout highlight of the week was the REVOLT House party, which marked a high-energy closeout to the five-day affair. Drawing a crowd of 1,200 people, the event mixed celebrities, influencers, collectors, and enthusiasts, all of whom gathered to contribute to the unforgettable vibes. Guests enjoyed three electrifying sets from Pee Wee, Silent Addy, and DJ Vybz, all while sipping on drinks from the open bar. Custom photo booth installations by Philo and Total Wireless added an interactive touch.

In addition to the last-day festivities, the gallery itself drew an impressive 3,000 visitors, further showcasing the impact of REVOLT and PRIZM’s partnership. Together, they created a space that not only celebrated Black art but also honored the intricate relationship between the timeless medium, architecture, and liberation movements. With this collaboration, the two entities succeeded in establishing a groundbreaking platform that amplifies voices and bridges cultural divides.