REVOLT’s new music distribution arm, 440 Artists, is rapidly proving itself as a cultural force, not just in Hip Hop, but across the global music map. Launched during SXSW 2025 at the high-energy REVOLT HOUSE showcase, the platform is rewriting the rules for independent musicians with an artist-first model that offers global distribution, full ownership and a groundbreaking 90/10 revenue split.

Now, 440 is planting its flag internationally with the signing of Mansang, a celebrated DJ and producer from San Andrés, Colombia. His new album, One Way, is a bold, 14-track release that blends Afrohouse and amapiano with the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean and Latin America. Featuring contributions from regional powerhouses like Jiggy Drama, Joseph 7 Voices, Buxxi, Oliva and more, the project is a love letter to San Andrés’ music and culture.

Fans can click here to pre-save the album now ahead of its global release on April 18 across all major streaming platforms.

One Way offers a cinematic, island-rooted music experience

One Way includes custom visualizers filmed on location in spots personally selected by the artists. “This album is a way to show the world the cultural richness of San Andrés through music,” Mansang explained. “Each song reflects a part of the island, and the locations for the visualizers were personally selected by the artists to highlight their connection to these places.”

Beyond the music, fans will gain access to exclusive extras: Behind-the-scenes footage, official music videos, artist interviews and even a sunset performance filmed live in San Andrés — bringing together the sights, sounds and soul of the island in one immersive experience.

REVOLT's 440 Artists sets the bar for independent artist empowerment

More than just a distribution deal, 440's partnership with Mansang is a blueprint for how REVOLT plans to uplift global voices. “The independent music game is crowded, but the system is still broken,” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels in an interview with Billboard. “Getting on DSPs is just step one. Breaking through takes real visibility, opportunity and strategy.”

Unlike traditional models, 440 goes beyond uploading music to platforms. It connects talent to REVOLT’s full media ecosystem, from national television exposure to brand partnerships and performances at flagship events. According to VP of Business Development Akinwole Garrett, “With the recent shift towards artists wanting to remain independent and forgo label deals, we saw a great opportunity for REVOLT to expand its impact.”

Led by a visionary team that includes Cena Zarin (head of music programming and talent relations) and Mike Brown (co-head of A&R), 440 is equipping artists like Mansang with tools to not only grow but truly thrive. With One Way, this proves that real cultural connection can’t be confined by borders and that the future of music distribution is as global as the sound itself.