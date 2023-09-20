Image Image Credit Global_Pics / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brazilian woman performing at the sambadrome Carnaval parade Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Whether you’re of Caribbean descent or not, you’ve probably heard how much of an incredible experience Trinidad Carnival is. The annual fête-filled fun is always the talk of the social media streets every time it arrives thanks to the season’s hot Soca drops, beautiful women playing Mas and vibrant energy of the Trini people who take to the road to celebrate life one wine at a time. This year was no different. But, to add more flavor to the pot, the 2025 Epic Carnival Cruise turned up the vibes higher than the Trini heat.

The cruise founder, Trinidad’s own Jonny Mack, told REVOLT: “I've always been trying to bring Trini to the world. I went to UC-Berkeley, and then when I was in college, I started doing Caribbean parties because I missed my culture. And I realized now after all these years, all I've been trying to do is just bring my culture, share my culture with other people, and instead of giving them a tuned-down version of it, I can actually bring them home.”

Having set sail from Feb. 26-March 7, the cruise docked in Puerto Rico before embarking on a nine-day journey to Trinidad and Tobago. The whole time, it had one promise to its attendees in mind: To give them the Epic chance to experience Trinidad Carnival, in all of its beauty, in the best and most authentic way possible. And it did just that!

“I feel so welcomed and loved here. And it’s not just for me. I had a seminar today with some ladies and they said together, ‘All I can say is the love on this ship is real. The female camaraderie, we feel it,’” Otenza Larmond, the cruise ship’s spa manager, admitted to REVOLT. “Everyone is just so homey and welcoming and together. It’s just beautiful and delicious and it is just nice like cooked food… Stew chicken and dumpling, rice and peas, ackee and saltfish… Black girl magic… and strength and vibes.”

From having famed soca and dancehall artists performing during the days and nights on water such as Mr. Vegas, Konshens, Destra Garcia, Alison Hinds, Nessa Preppy and more, to fun wining competitions, Soca yoga and dancing classes, great Trini-styled food and more, the voyage did not disappoint.

In between the carnival fun, REVOLT spoke to the biggest Soca and dancehall stars in the world about why people should hop aboard the next go-round and experience Trinidad Carnival for themselves. Check out what they had to say below.

1. Machel Montano: Trinidad Carnival is the mecca of all carnivals

The King of Soca, Trinidad’s very own Machel Montano, explained why Trindad is the leader of the carnival pack. “Trinidad Carnival is the mecca of all carnivals…Trinidad Carnival is the carnival from which many of today’s carnivals take lead,” he said before pulling examples from Toronto’s Caribana, London’s Notting Hill, and Brooklyn’s Labor Day parade.

The artist also gave a quick history lesson about it. “Trinidad and Tobago Carnival is one of the uniquely styled carnivals, one the most related to Ash Wednesday… Here we have these two days of parade before going into a period of lent where we fast. There’s a specific meaning behind all of that if you dive deep and understand the history of it.”

He also explained how carnival originated in Ancient Egypt before venturing over to West Africa and later around the world via the transportation of enslaved people.

While discussing the soundtrack of Trinidad Carnival, which is Soca music, he furthered, “Soca at its essence is joyful. It’s celebration, it’s dancing music, but also gives you that feeling of wanting to hug the person next to you and jump together and sing together… That celebration is what Carnival is really about, which is going beyond the physical and going into that spiritual realm and going to that place where we are all one; there’s a oneness.”

Montano added: “Soca has become that soundtrack to us leaving our stress behind, leaving our worries, dancing in the streets… It is the expression of this cultural celebration.”

2. Alison Hinds: Everything is on a thousand

The Queen of Soca got right to the point when asked why people should go to Trinidad Carnival at least once in their life. She stated, “Carnival is a way of life for Trinidadians… It is the first carnival of the year, so it starts everything. So, of course, it is the mecca. So, people want to come to be a part of the energy. It’s one of the most high-profile carnivals out there for sure.”

When asked what people who never experience it would be missing out on, she added: “Half their life (laughs). I always say to people, ‘Carnival is different from Cropover. Carnival is something that’s larger than life. You can try to explain to people what it is, but you will never really capture it and that’s why I encourage people to come to Trinidad for carnival. The volume of events, the level, the standard, the food -- everything is on a thousand. You can watch it on social media or TV… but it’s something that has to be felt.”

3. Jonny Mack (and me): Trinidad Carnival is the event of living life

In deep conversation with the Epic cruise founder, we got into the nitty gritty of what the true Trinidad Carnival experience is. “I love this comparative, I don’t know if you've ever read the Bible where they said God's name is ineffable. It is beyond words. I'm sure growing up you've met Trini [people] like, ‘Yo, you need to come check out Trini Carnival. Labor Day Parade is nothing like this,’” he said. “And no matter how they've explained it to you, you can't describe it because you can't describe a feeling inside of you that is beyond words. So, I'm going to throw the question back to you. What is carnival to you? Now that you've experienced it? Can you explain it to somebody else?”

I replied, “I would say that it's a celebration of life and living. I feel like there are so many people who don't live. They just survive and they just get by, but they're not truly living. I would personally say to me, Trini Carnival is the event of living life.”

“Yo, coin that motherf**ker right there (laughs),” Mack responded. “Trini Carnival is the event of living life. Trinidad Carnival for me will be the first time that you party with truly every creed and race and culture and economic class that you've never been exposed to, and you are all celebrating life together. So, I think you coined it better than I could have coined it.”

When asked what makes carnival such an important staple in his home country, Mack added: “Trinidad Carnival is the birthplace of carnival for the Caribbean. Every Caribbean carnival is a byproduct of Trinidad Carnival. And I think what makes ours special is that it came out of slavery, it came out of indenture labor… I was reading this article today about how the Europeans sent the most hardened slaves to the Caribbean...”

“Carnival became an opportunity for every man in the street, regardless of how rich the other people were, regardless of who was in control — they had that day to be free to express themselves. And what was it called in America? Affirmative action, right? Affirmative action's goal was to level the playing field. Carnival is the organic version of affirmative action. We leveled the playing field, but not by the government system. The people did it and we were celebrating life while we were leveling the playing field.”

4. Konshens: You’re guaranteed to party

“I think Trini Carnival, going there for the first time a few years ago, was a life changer for me. That was the first time I actually partied in life and it made me more open to try different things and different cultures because 10 years ago or 15 years ago, I was basically against carnival and the World Carnival movement. Now, I'm like a Soca junkie, so you can't knock it until you try it,” Konshens told REVOLT on the cruise. “But in terms of going to Trinidad for Carnival, I can say this: You're guaranteed the party. Going to Jamaica is kind of 50/50. You might turn up or you might not. I don't think it's possible for you to go to Trinidad and not party.”

Giving some advice to potential first-timers, he added: “Number one don't is don't try to go to all the parties. You won't make it, even if you're an athlete, you won't make it. Our number one do is still make sure you go to a j’ouvert or the party named Soca.”

5. Mr. Vegas: It gives people a feel of a sense of pride

“I think the food, the celebration of the culture, I think you're just being a part of a grand celebration,” Mr. Vegas said about why people should experience it. “The way people celebrate the music, you see the love that they have for the culture and the music. So, I think that kind of gives people a sense of pride, a sense of togetherness. So, when you go there, it's just a one love vibe. It is like everyone is just having a great time.”

Vegas’ main Carnival do and don’t was quite simple. “My number one thing is to just walk the road during j’ouvert and the great day,” he said. As for his don’t, “Just don't be boring. Don't go there to not have a good time because you're going to feel out of place.” Facts.

For more information on the Epic Carnival Cruise to Trinidad Carnival, click here.