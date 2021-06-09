Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images, and Michael Loccisano/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Popcaan, Shenseea, and Byron Messia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At this point, it seems no establishment on the planet gets bodies moving without the aid of dancehall music. Since its origin in the streets and clubs of Kingston, Jamaica, the energetic art form has evolved into a dominant force in the global music scene, influencing artists and listeners across continents. Its pulsating rhythms and catchy melodies appeal to people from diverse backgrounds, from the bustling streets of Tokyo, Japan to the nightclubs of Miami, Florida.

Adding to dancehall's globalization was the rise of digital platforms and social media, which played a significant role in amplifying its reach. Artists like Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Vybz Kartel have leveraged these tools to deliver their infectious sounds on a massive scale. Through collaborations with mainstream powerhouses and appearances on international stages, these dancehall pioneers and many others have helped propel the genre to unbelievable heights.

Right now, a new generation of artists are emerging as leaders on the scene. Below, REVOLT put together a list of 15 heavy-hitters, including veterans who continue to drop hits and rising stars who have quickly positioned themselves as the next to carry the torch. As long as there are beats to move to and stories to tell, dancehall will remain a vibrant and influential force in the global music landscape.

1. Intence

Like father, like son. Following in the footsteps of his patriarch, Stephen “Fada Axe” Gabbidon, Intence found his breakthrough with tracks like “Seh Dem Real” and “Go Hard,” and hasn’t looked back since. Recent drops like “Eregyeler,” “AK,” “Year of Gear,” and “Shh” have further solidified his place as one of dancehall’s biggest game-changers.

2. Konshens

Konshens is a true veteran in the dancehall genre as a former member of SoJah with his brother, Delus, and as a solo artist with a decorated catalog of hits. Albums like Mental Maintenance as well as songs like “Pull Up To Mi Bumper,” “Gal a Bubble,” and “Bruk Off Yuh Back” continue to be spun in raves across the globe. Konshens is also a prolific collaborator, as he contributed to hits by the likes of Chris Brown, Doja Cat, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Cardi B throughout his career.

3. Popcaan

As a longtime member of the Gaza Empire collective, Popcaan is essentially a continuation of Kartel’s legacy, which almost makes him royalty in the dancehall world. While he’s been delivering more a lion’s share of hits on his own (ex. Where We Come From), Drake’s eventual cosign truly exposed him and his music to the world. Today, many would argue that he’s the current crown holder for dancehall and Jamaica as a whole.

4. Jada Kingdom

The more casual dancehall fans are probably just getting to know Jada Kingdom via her on-wax battle with Stefflon Don, but the Jamaican model-turned-artist has been supplying the vibes for much longer than the salacious headlines would make them think. Classics like “Love Situations,” “Wull On,” and “Wasteman” get plenty of bump on your nearest dance floor, while the more recent drops “What's Up (Big Buddy),” “Top Tier,” and “Gen Z Jezebel” prove she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

5. Masicka

One of Portmore, Jamaica’s finest, Masicka showcased some of the absolute best in modern dancehall – just check out riddims like “Guh Haad N Done,” “Whistling Clean,” and “Lose Control.” His full-length efforts are no joke, either, as evidenced by recent drops like the emotionally charged 438 and the booming Generation of Kings.

6. Byron Messia

Byron Messia is just getting started. An adopted child from Jamaica who found himself growing up in St. Kitts and Nevis, the rising star hit his first big wave with “Talibans,” a track that Burna Boy utilized to create an explosive remix. The original version would end up on Messia’s most recent LP, No Love, a well-received drop with assists from Prince Swanny, Jahshii, Rytikal, and more. His newer appearances on “Spain Town” and “Tricenarian” all but confirm that plenty more is on the way.

7. Teejay

The self-proclaimed Uptop Boss is a force to be reckoned with in dancehall, as seen through his many feuds with other artists. In addition to keeping things exciting amongst his peers, songs like “Henne & Weed,” “People,” and “Blessings,” are sure to get the vibes going at any function. One should also check out Teejay’s latest effort, I AM CHIPPY, which boasts the runaway hit “Drift.”

8. Dexta Daps

Hailing from the same stomping grounds as Bounty Killer and Elephant Man, Dexta Daps was destined for dancehall stardom. Although still relatively young by the genre’s standards, the Seaview Gardens talent has an extensive catalog bursting with iconic cuts like “Shabba Madda Pot,” “Jealous Ova,” and the sensual “No Underwear,” which has created some spicy moments at a wealth of parties.

9. Koffee

Koffee has already accomplished so much so early in her career, including becoming the youngest person and the only woman to win a Best Reggae Album Grammy award thanks to the chart-topping EP Rapture. She then added to her growing legacy with her debut LP, Gifted. Given her success with roots reggae, pop, and even Hip Hop, there’s no question that Koffee’s trajectory will extend beyond being a dancehall talent.

10. Projexx

Another one of dancehall’s youngest in the game, Projexx has already proven his worth via certified bangers like “Chance,” “Sidepiece,” and “Island Girl.” He also stole the spotlight on Wizkid’s Made In Lagos standout “True Love.” His most recent effort, GRIM TAPE, VOL. II, boasts collaborations alongside the likes of Artikal, Giggs, and Aleicia.

11. 450

Relative newcomer 450 already made a massive impact within the Caribbean art form with hits like “Wild n Rich,” “Journey,” and “Imperfections.” More recent drops like “Deh Pon A Wave” and “What If” make his exponentially growing fanbase increasingly hopeful for a full-length body of work.

12. Shenseea

Shenseea needs little introduction at this point. After building momentum via a string of impressive cuts, the Jamaican talent hit hard with her debut LP, ALPHA. The offering further pushed her into the spotlight as both a dancehall and Hip Hop artist thanks to collaborations with everyone from Beenie Man to Megan Thee Stallion. Given more recent drops like "Beama" with Lola Brooke and "Hit & Run" with Masicka and Di Genius, along with some serious freestyles, it’s clear that she doesn’t plan to stop genre-bending anytime soon.

13. Valiant

Like many artists of the current generation, Valiant found big success via social media platforms such as TikTok. He even added to Jamaican slang with the now-popular phrase “Kotch e hat a lie.” Novelties aside, you’ll only need to check out bona fide smashes like “North Carolina,” “Expensive,” and “Lumbah” to see Valiant’s hit-making abilities.

14. Bad Gyal

Bad Gyal is absolute proof of dancehall’s globalization. Hailing from Spain, the young star burst onto the scene by flipping Rihanna’s “Work” before finding massive success with her own island-inspired jams. Her debut LP, La joia, merged that sound with reggaeton, house, and even Afrobeats with the aid of collaborators like Tommy Lee Sparta, Anitta, and Tokischa.

15. Skillibeng

Those who aren’t avid followers of the genre probably got their first taste of Skillibeng via “Crocodile Teeth,” a brooding-yet-infectious offering that was soon remixed by Nicki Minaj and others. The St. Thomas talent continued to raise his profile via projects like Mr. Universe and Eastsyde, along with a wealth of loose drops and collaborations alongside the likes of Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, WSTRN, and Tyla.