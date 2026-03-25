Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Meagan Good attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California and Tank arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Meagan Good joins Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” as district attorney Regina Harris, introducing a new legal dynamic to Jax Stewart’s orbit.

Tank takes on the role of Eric Cropper, a wealthy R&B artist whose storyline connects closely to Stewart.

Season 4 continues with Stewart’s firm facing internal and external challenges.

“Reasonable Doubt” is coming back for its fourth season soon, and as fans count down to the premiere, two new — and very familiar — series regulars were announced on Wednesday (March 25).

The Onyx Collective drama, which streams on Hulu, revealed that Meagan Good and Tank will join the cast as Regina Harris and Eric Cropper, respectively. They’ll be working alongside an already star-studded ensemble, which includes Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and more.

Funny enough, Tank’s role is not too far removed from his real-life persona. According to Variety, he’ll play “a super-wealthy R&B artist and longtime client of Jax (Corinealdi).” The publication added, “Eric is charming, calculating, and accustomed to always getting his way at all costs.”

Good, meanwhile, will portray “the new district attorney who is smart, compassionate, and nobody’s fool.” The Divorce in the Black actor already has plenty of incredible roles under her belt, so it’ll be fun to see what she brings to writer Raamla Mohamed’s world.

Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Meagan Good at the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors held at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What we know about the Season 4 “Reasonable Doubt” plot

Based on the Season 4 description, the story will seemingly pick up right after last season’s cliffhanger. “After a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future,” it reads. “With Jax’s most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or [the] collapse of the firm.”

The synopsis goes on to ask, “As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?”

Season 3 notably included several exciting cast members like recurring guest star Morris Chestnut as Corey Cash and new addition Lori Harvey as Chelsea. Speaking with REVOLT after the premiere, Corinealdi teased that there were “going to be some twists and some turns,” and she definitely wasn’t exaggerating.

“If you know the show, you know Ramla Muhammad, the writer, she's not going to let you off easily,” she told us. “You get to see Jax try to figure it out in the end. And that's what makes the show, The Show.”