Emayatzy Corinealdi is one of those actresses whose name you should know if you don’t already. With a career spanning both independent film and mainstream television, her performances carry a weight that sticks with audiences long after the credits roll. From her breakout in Ava DuVernay’s Middle of Nowhere to her lead role in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” she has proven herself as a dynamic and versatile talent. As a Black actress of Panamanian and African American descent, she’s not only navigating but redefining Hollywood's landscape, taking on roles that challenge traditional narratives. The dedication to her craft, combined with her unique background, allows her to bring depth and authenticity to every character she portrays. Whether on the indie scene or in primetime dramas, she’s become a force in the industry, making her mark with every project. Here are 10 facts to know about this star.

1. Her breakout movie role was in Middle of Nowhere

Corinealdi’s breakthrough came with Middle of Nowhere in 2012. She portrayed Ruby, a woman navigating the emotional weight of her husband’s incarceration. This role not only earned her the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards but also established her as a woman to watch. Her raw, emotional performance brought a quiet intensity that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

2. She is of Panamanian heritage

Her diverse background, with a Panamanian father, gives her a unique identity in Hollywood. She has spoken about how her heritage shaped her worldview and the roles she chooses. In an industry where representation matters more than ever, she brings a fresh perspective, contributing to the expanding image of Black women in film and TV. Her background adds layers to the characters she plays, grounding them in authenticity.

3. She has a lead role in Reasonable Doubt

In 2022, the award-winning actress began starring as defense attorney Jax Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt.” Her portrayal of a fearless, morally complex lawyer has been celebrated for its nuance and strength. Executive produced by Kerry Washington, the show showcases Corinealdi’s ability to carry a series, blending drama, wit, and intensity. Her performance adds depth to the legal drama, redefining what it means to see a Black woman leading such a series.

4. She has extensive acting training

Corinealdi honed her craft at some of the most prestigious acting schools, including the Actor’s Training Studio in New York City, William Esper Studio, and Playhouse West. This dedication to her training shows in the layers she brings to her characters. She’s a classically trained actress with a modern edge, allowing her to thrive in both indie films and larger, mainstream productions. Her deep understanding of character work is evident in every performance.

5. She’s an Army brat

This background highlights her diverse interests and ambitions, showing that she's always been driven to make an impact, no matter the field. Although she pivoted to acting, the discipline and focus required in the medical field have carried over into her career. Her journey is a testament to following one's passions and making bold life choices.

6. She has had major success at Sundance Film Festival

Middle of Nowhere debuted at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and was met with critical acclaim. The actress’ performance was one of the standout moments of the festival, stamping her place in the indie film world. Her ability to tap into the emotional core of her character made her an instant favorite. The success of the project opened doors for her, leading to more significant opportunities in film and TV.

7. She made a seamless transition from indie to mainstream

While she started in indie films, her career seamlessly moved into more mainstream projects. From her role in The Invitation (2015) to Amazon’s “Hand of God,” she’s shown she can navigate any genre. Whether playing a vulnerable character or a strong-willed lead, her versatility continues to captivate audiences. Each project builds on the last, demonstrating her wide-ranging talent.

8. She has collaborated with Ava DuVernay

The Kentucky native’s work with Ava DuVernay in Middle of Nowhere was pivotal in her career. DuVernay’s vision paired with her raw talent created a film that left a lasting impact on the indie scene. The partnership highlighted Corinealdi as an actress with depth and range. It also set the stage for future collaborations with other top-tier directors in Hollywood.

9. She worked with Denzel Washington

Her role in Miles Ahead (2015) caught the attention of none other than Denzel Washington. This led to her being cast in Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017), where she acted alongside Washington and Colin Farrell. Sharing the screen with Washington was a significant milestone, proving she could hold her own with Hollywood heavyweights. This role further solidified her growing status in the industry.

10. She has award-winning talent

The “Ballers” actress’ talent has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations. In addition to her Gotham Independent Film Award win, she’s been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards and an Independent Spirit Award. Her growing list of accolades reflects her hard work and undeniable skill. As more people discover her work, these awards are only the beginning of her flourishing career.