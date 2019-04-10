Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapsody and Sanaa Lathan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (March 17), AllHipHop published a feature with Rapsody, who is currently prepping fans for the release of her fourth studio LP, Please Don't Cry. In the interview, the North Carolina talent spoke on her relationship with Sanaa Lathan, who played a major role in the creation of the album.

"Sanaa was one of my guides and supporters on that journey,” she explained. “She offered so much insight, support, and tools to usher me through, [and inspired] me with her own vulnerability. I’m grateful to have a friend in her and [that’s] why I wanted to have this conversation with her first. She’s one of the biggest reasons I was even able to finish the album."

Lathan also spoke to the publication about the upcoming body of work. “Rapsody never ceases to amaze me with her poetic genius,” the Brown Sugar star stated. “[I’m] so thrilled to see her put out her latest masterpiece with this new level of vulnerability and authenticity, all layered over infectious beats. Can’t wait for the world to experience this one."

Lathan appeared in a new visual for "Stand Tall," which saw the two having an exchange about support and sisterhood. “On a personal level, the things that you poured into me at the time that I needed it? God aligned it for me,” Rapsody expressed to the decorated actress. “I was going through such a transition and a healing phase, and really getting to learn who I was again. And you gave me so much, so many words and tools to help me on a journey. And for the fans, like, the album does not come without you."

Please Don't Cry will contain 22 songs with additional contributions from Alex Isley, Baby Tate, Bibi Bourelly, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Niko Brim, Phylicia Rashad, and more. The long-awaited album will be released to streaming platforms May 17.