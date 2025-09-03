Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate/Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JPEGMAFIA, Malice, and Ice-T during music performances Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and the military might seem like worlds apart, but several rappers have walked both paths. For some, enlisting was about stability and opportunity. For others, it was a way to reset after setbacks or to find discipline before chasing music dreams. These stints, whether short or extended, shaped the worldview that later came through in their rhymes. The barracks, training grounds, and deployments provided a different kind of stage — one where survival and structure mattered most.

From pioneers like Ice-T and MC Hammer, to lyricists like Canibus and Malice, to more modern disruptors like JPEGMAFIA, these examples show how a military background can precede (or even fuel) Hip Hop innovation.

While this list is specifically geared toward rappers, we would be remiss not to mention the late, great Nate Dogg. The legendary G-funk crooner, who was behind some of rap’s most iconic hooks, actually served in the Marine Corps after high school.

1. Ice-T (Army)

After losing both parents young and becoming a father at 18, Ice-T joined the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division to support his daughter and avoid prison. Drawn by bonuses and “tough” uniforms, he became Ranger qualified. He later recalled run-ins with military jail, but the discipline, training, and survival mindset carried into his gangsta rap career.

2. MC Hammer (Navy)

Before “U Can’t Touch This” topped charts, Stanley Kirk Burrell served three years in the U.S. Navy. Stationed with Patrol Squadron 47 at NAS Moffett Field, he deployed to Okinawa as an aviation storekeeper. Hammer left service as a petty officer third class with an honorable discharge.

3. Canibus (Army)

After industry pushback on the album 2000 B.C., Canibus enlisted in the U.S. Army (despite his enlistment around the tragic 9/11 attacks, he did not go overseas). Serving for a few years, he trained as a 19D cavalry scout and even helped write doctrine for Stryker vehicles.

4. Mystikal (Army)

Mystikal enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school, driven by restlessness and dreams of buying a BMW. He became a combat engineer, even deploying during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Assigned dangerous breaching duties, he later admitted his heart shifted once friends at home started recording, leading him toward rap.

5. Freddie Gibbs (Army)

At 19, Freddie Gibbs entered the U.S. Army through a pre-trial diversion program while facing theft and gun charges. He lasted about eight months before being discharged after a marijuana-related incident. Gibbs later said he “hated every minute,” though the discipline carried into his relentless independent rap career.

6. Malice (Army)

Before Clipse, Malice enlisted in the U.S. Army right after high school. He described returning from the Army to find his younger brother (Pusha T, of course) active back home, shortly before their rap run began. The stint was brief but predated the Neptunes era and anchored his later, more grounded perspective.

7. JPEGMAFIA (Air Force)

JPEGMAFIA enlisted straight out of high school at 18, joining the U.S. Air Force due to limited options. He deployed first to Kuwait, describing brutal heat and a toxic rank-first culture. He says he “hated” the military, refused later outreach from the Air Force, and poured his energy into music afterward, starting with gritty Southern shows before finding footing in Baltimore.