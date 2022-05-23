Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Chance The Rapper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and comedy have always been close cousins — from bars packed with punchlines to viral moments that feel scripted in the best way. But when it comes to “Saturday Night Live,” a stage known for launching comedic icons, only a select few rappers have truly crossed the line from musical guest to sketch star. While many have delivered unforgettable performances on the mic, these artists also jumped into the comedic chaos, proving they could entertain in more ways than one.

Outside of the music, these rappers delivered impressive monologues, stepped into full-on character work and added a touch of flavor to the Weekend Update segment with effortless timing, charisma and presence. Some shocked fans with their natural humor, while others reminded us that they’ve always been funny. Even the likes of Eminem popped up for laughs during the seemingly perpetual run (even though his was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo).

Below, you can check out the emcees who went beyond simply being a typical “SNL” musical guest by creating timeless moments for the renowned sketch series.

1. Drake

Drake, a man with an impressive acting background, was one of the show’s most versatile hosts. Since his first stint as both host and musical guest, the OVO star has become a fan favorite. His sketches include the legendary "Drake’s Beef" music video (a parody of rap feuds over petty office slights), his Bar Mitzvah monologue and hilarious impressions of Lil Wayne and Katt Williams. What makes Drake’s comedic timing work is his willingness to lean into awkwardness and self-deprecation — he’ll clown himself just as fast as anyone else. His episodes showcased his chops as a genuine entertainer who might've become a sketch comedy legend if rapping didn’t work out.

2. Chance The Rapper

Few artists have lit up “SNL” quite like Chance. His hosting debut was praised for his comfort on stage, his physical comedy and his uncanny ability to elevate any sketch he’s in. He gave us “Come Back, Barack,” a soulful R&B ballad begging Obama to return; Lazlo Holmes, the reluctant sports reporter covering hockey with zero knowledge (this character was later revived for an NHL clip); and even a parody of Batman as a broke hero in the hood. Chance’s skills are clearly far beyond the booth.

3. Nicki Minaj

Nicki’s appearances on “SNL” have shown that, in addition to having high musical prowess, she’s a skilled impressionist and comedic performer. In the series, she delivered a Beyoncé impersonation alongside Kaye McKinley’s Justin Bieber and joined in sketches like “Friendship Song” with Tina Fey. Her ability to play larger-than-life characters translates perfectly into sketch comedy, much in part thanks to her theatrical background, sharp comedic instincts and on-camera confidence.

4. Childish Gambino/Donald Glover

Donald Glover is a unicorn in entertainment: Award-winning writer, actor, comedian and, yes, rapper. When he hosted “SNL” as both himself and Childish Gambino, he gave audiences one of the most creatively diverse episodes of that time. Sketches like “Friendos” (a hilarious Migos parody), “Lando’s Summit” (a Star Wars-themed sketch with a pointed joke about Black representation in space) and “A Kanye Place” (a horror-movie twist on A Quiet Place featuring Ye tweets) proved Glover could anchor sketches, flip genres and keep viewers guessing. He both acted as a participant and directed the overall tone.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

As expected, Megan Thee Stallion brought high energy to every part of the episode. Her standout sketch, “Hot Girl Hospital,” gave fans a comedic spin on her persona, while “We Got Brought” (about party plus-ones who weren't really invited) showed she could blend into ensemble comedy with ease. Megan’s mix of confidence, timing and improv potential made her episode one of the season’s most talked-about.

6. Jack Harlow

When Jack Harlow was announced as a host and musical guest for “SNL,” some were skeptical. But he quickly shut that down. In sketches like “Joker Wedding” and “AA Meeting,” Jack leaned into absurdity and played it straight (a key skill set for sketch comedy). His natural charm and willingness to look goofy made him a surprisingly solid host. He didn’t try to out-funny the comedians — he played with them. That’s a sign of respect, and it paid off.

7. Ludacris

Ludacris hosted “SNL” and brought with him the same animated energy that defines his music videos. He appeared in sketches like “B**ch Slap Method” and the iconic “Blizzard Man” series, showing he could hold his own in established comedy formats. This episode may or may not have been a viral favorite, but it marked one of many moments where Hip Hop was gaining more visibility in sketch comedy spaces. Fans have long been familiar with Luda’s comedic charisma and expressive delivery on wax, and his utilization of these qualities made him a memorable presence.

8. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah’s history in comedy predates her “SNL” appearance — “Living Single” and other sitcom work proved she was already a TV natural. But her hosting gig confirmed her multi-hyphenate status. From mock advertisements to political sketches, she brought poise, timing and bite. Latifah’s hosting performance remains one of the strongest examples of how seasoned actors from the Hip Hop world can elevate a live broadcast without missing a beat.

9. MC Hammer

MC Hammer hosting and performing may feel like an old-school pick, but it was a landmark moment. At the time, few rappers were seen as mainstream enough to carry a live show. Hammer brought dance energy, big personality and some self-awareness to sketches that parodied his own fame. Though SNL’s comedy tone has evolved, Hammer’s appearance was one of the earliest moments where Hip Hop was treated as pop culture royalty, not a fringe movement.