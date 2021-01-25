Image Image Credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Kane/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor, Brent Faiyaz and H.E.R. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a genre built on chemistry, tension and emotion, R&B collaborations have long had the power to define eras. From the quiet-storm duets of the '90s to the futuristic blends of today, two artists vibing on the same frequency can create moments that stick forever. But for every classic pairing we’ve been gifted, there are plenty more that should have happened by now. Not necessarily the ones fans beg for on Twitter or speculate about in forums — some of these might not even be on the radar. But each one has the potential to shift the sound, stir the culture or simply sound incredible.

These dream pairings, shaped by global influence, experimental production or old-school soul, represent everything that makes R&B rich and ever-evolving. From mood-setting crooners to full-on visionaries, here are 11 top-tier R&B collaborations that need to make it to the studio.

1. SZA & Frank Ocean

Two of the most emotionally complex and chronically elusive voices in contemporary R&B. Funny enough, Frank once covered SZA’s “The Weekend” (which SZA’s team cleared, though it was never officially released). Fans also speculated about a removed Frank verse on SZA’s LANA project, which she denied. The TDE songstress once claimed she was going to ask Frank to get on a remix — perhaps something even bigger is in store?

2. Brent Faiyaz & Summer Walker

This would be toxic in the best possible way. Brent’s moody, detached charm and Summer’s raw, emotional edge could produce a duet soaked in tension and slow-burn honesty. Summer once covered Brent’s “Clouded” on Instagram, and the two even shared the “SNL” stage with 21 Savage (sort of) while performing different songs from his american dream album. Imagine them singing from opposite ends of the same situationship — the chemistry is already there.

3. Jazmine Sullivan & Lucky Daye

While Jazmine Sullivan and Lucky Daye have performed together live (and they looked great together doing it), they’ve yet to record a full track as a duo — which feels like a missed opportunity. Both artists blend classic soul technique with modern flair, and their voices would create instant chemistry on a slow-burning duet. Their admiration for each other is public and mutual, and the fact that they’ve shared the stage only builds anticipation for a proper studio link-up.

4. SiR & Cleo Sol

Both known for their atmospheric sound and introspective writing, SiR and Cleo Sol would make a gorgeous pairing rooted in soul and subtlety. Their voices glide with restraint, and a track between them could be deeply spiritual, quietly powerful and sonically rich — perfect for moments of reflection or healing. With SiR’s TDE pedigree and Cleo’s ethereal catalog under the SAULT umbrella, this pairing could redefine contemporary soul in a beautifully understated way.

5. Anderson .Paak & Janelle Monáe

Two of the most stylish and dynamic performers in music today, Janelle Monáe and Anderson .Paak would be a powerhouse pairing. Though they’ve shared a playful moment singing Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” at a Grammy afterparty, they’ve never officially teamed up on a record. A proper track could feel like a retro-future jam session — something loud, funky and made for live stages. Their voices, visual instincts and genre-bending styles are tailor-made for a collaboration that could double as a cultural moment.

6. Tems & Daniel Caesar

Tems’ rich, smoky vocals over Daniel Caesar’s melodic sensitivity? Yes, please. This pairing would deliver a globally inspired, emotionally resonant track about longing and vulnerability. Both artists know how to live in the quiet tension of a song — they’d likely craft something that moves slowly but hits deep, blending Afro-fusion textures with soul and R&B fundamentals.

7. Teyana Taylor & Miguel

Two artists who understand the visual and emotional layers of a song. Their voices would melt together on a sultry, soul-infused track that evokes old-school seduction with modern flair. With Miguel’s range and Teyana’s directness, the song could walk the line between steamy and cinematic — and the video would be a mini movie. Teyana also once shared a well-received cover of Miguel’s “Girl With the Tattoo,” proving she already has an ear for his melodic sensibility.

8. Alicia Keys & Ari Lennox

This would be a generational blend of soul. Alicia’s piano-driven melodies and Ari’s textured vocals could create a track rooted in self-love, healing, and growth. Their styles complement each other in tone and theme — warm, grounded, and timeless. J. Cole even compared Ari’s age/sex/location album to Alicia Keys’ classic Songs in A Minor, signaling a creative lineage that would come full circle with a collaboration.

9. Beyoncé & Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy’s eccentric guitar work and minimal funk paired with Beyoncé’s dynamic vocals would be a fusion of eras. This collaboration could be a sonic playground — experimental, sleek and cool. Their joint creative energy could result in something as bold as RENAISSANCE or as intimate as Apollo XXI, with both artists flexing their art-school instincts. Lacy has publicly expressed interest in working with Beyoncé, and she was reportedly seen vibing to his hit “Bad Habit” at the 2023 Grammys. Both were also included on TIME’s list of the most influential people of 2023 — another signal that their worlds are aligned and overdue to collide.