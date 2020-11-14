Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Elon Musk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Jan. 19), Donald Trump held his final rally before he is sworn in as the country’s 47th president. While on stage at the Washington, D.C., celebration, he expressed his appreciation for Elon Musk, who “journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent a month and a half campaigning for me ... and he’s a popular guy.”

He continued, "He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers, those vote-counting computers, and we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. So, it was pretty good, it was pretty good. So, thank you to Elon.”

The remarks regarding said victory sparked plenty of reaction on social media, including from Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. “So Trump is rambling on about he and Elon rigging the election?!” she asked. “Am I missing something or is he confessing to yet another damn crime?!”

Another user made note of a certain podcaster's comments during an episode with comedian Theo Von. “Remember, Joe Rogan said, ‘Elon had an app that showed Trump won 4 HOURS before the election was called.’”

Pennsylvania, one of the 2024 election's most crucial swing states, awarded Trump its 19 electoral votes after doing the same for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020. According to official state results, Trump’s 3,543,308 popular votes made for 50.4% of the commonwealth over outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris’ 3,423,042 votes (or 48.7%).

Notably, the Keystone State was also the site of an apparent assassination attempt on Trump in July, which took place during a rally in the town of Butler. The reported shooter, Republican voter Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service in the fracas. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump stated on Truth Social after the incident occurred. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Check out additional Twitter reactions to Trump’s Sunday rally comments below.