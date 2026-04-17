Image Image Credit Carol Lee Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Naija and Clarence White attend Queen Naija’s “So Random” Series Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on August 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Queen Naija confirmed her engagement to Clarence White before releasing her new single, “Ring.”

The couple has been together since 2018 and share a son, Legend Lorenzo White.

The release follows her EP 30., continuing themes of growth and personal reflection.

Queen Naija is stepping into a new chapter in both love and music. On Thursday (April 16), the R&B singer revealed she’s engaged to longtime partner Clarence White, then followed it up on Friday (April 17) with her new single, “Ring.”

Fans have followed the couple’s love story for years, so the announcement quickly became a feel-good moment online. Queen shared a romantic video on Instagram alongside the caption, “I CHOOSE YOU FOREVER… [diamond ring emoji].” The pair began dating in 2018 and welcomed their son, Legend Lorenzo White, the following year. In recent weeks, chatter had been building after the “Medicine” hitmaker was repeatedly seen wearing a large ring on her left hand.

The newly released “Ring” makes the moment feel even more personal. Queen has never shied away from turning real-life experiences and emotion into her music, and this latest track continues that pattern. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native sings: “I won’t forget the night you made my dream come true. It was just me and you in our New York hotel room. No camera rolling but it felt like a movie. We were reminiscing on all that we been through. All the good and the bad and the ugly times too. All the times we could have given up, but chose to push through.” She continues, “But I reassured you through it all. You were made for me and then you took my breath away when you got on one knee.” Listen to the full track below.

A few hours before the release, Queen teased the moment on social media with the cover art showing off her ring, writing: “There was ‘Butterflies’… then there was ‘Butterflies, Pt. 2’… & now, here’s ‘RING’ dropping tonight @ midnight.” She added, “I had a while to really bask in my moment & now I’m ready to share it with the ones who truly been here since the beginning to see it all unfold… I’m so happy to be able to use music to express myself about my real life.”

Last month, the 30-year-old hinted something special was coming after posting from what appeared to be a bridal shop in a wedding dress, captioning the photo: “Welp… ‘RING’ coming soon (and no, this is not the dress).”

Queen Naija’s EP ‘30.’ spotlights growth and self-worth

The engagement followed a busy season for Queen. Last October, she released her eight-track EP titled 30., featuring Cash Cobain and Mariah the Scientist. The project centered on growth, self-worth and womanhood, making “Ring” feel like the next page in that story. With a fiancé, new music and fans celebrating alongside her, Queen Naija is stepping into a season that looks personal and powerful at the same time.