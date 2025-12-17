Image Image Credit Kevork Djansezian / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during the rapper’s “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends - A Benefit Concert” in Atlanta.

Their relationship has weathered public challenges, including a breakup and Thug’s RICO trial.

Mariah previously expressed interest in marriage, adding meaningful context to the proposal.

Young Thug popped the question to his lady, Mariah the Scientist, during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends - A Benefit Concert” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans inside the building on Tuesday (Dec. 16) night got to witness the rapper drop to one knee as “Will You Marry Me?” lit up the massive screen behind him.

According to clips shared across social media, the proposal immediately sent the crowd into a frenzy, especially once Thug held up the ring and asked Mariah, “What you say?” She responded with a laugh and a tearful, “I guess I’m getting married.”

The couple, who began dating in 2021, has weathered a very public few years together. Mariah stood by Thug throughout his RICO trial, which kept him incarcerated from May 2022 to October 2024. They briefly split after that, something Thug acknowledged during a livestream with Adin Ross in October when he said, “I got [broken] up with,” before adding, “She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend.” The reconciliation became obvious days later when Thug shouted her out for her birthday. He uploaded an Instagram photo of the 28-year-old in the passenger seat with the caption, “Happy bday baby mama. Me luv u.”

Last month, TMZ asked the “Relationship” hitmaker if they were still solid, he joked, “Of course. Just put a baby in her,” sparking laughs from the room.

Mariah the Scientist has been manifesting marriage

Mariah has been clear about wanting this next chapter. In a recent conversation with Angie Martinez, the singer said she wants to settle down and sees marriage as a personal priority. “I want to be married,” she shared. “I can’t speak for everybody, that's my plan though… That’s what I’m doing." The “Burning Blue” hitmaker also explained that she hopes to have “at least one” child but wants the order to feel intentional: “I wanna be married first. I really do because I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby, you know? I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility.”

From the looks of this week’s moment in Atlanta, her manifestation is officially in motion.