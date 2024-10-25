Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quando Rondo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Quando Rondo is clearing his conscience and moving on from feuds ahead of the release of his new album Here For A Reason. The 25-year-old dropped off the visual for his latest single, “Life Goes On,” with a message about evolving past strife and hardship on Instagram.

“We didn’t get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street s**t. We all have families and communities counting on us. It’s time to leave all that behind. We’ve already lost so much, and it’s heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It’s all love from me. Praying for everyone,” he wrote on a post shared on Saturday (Oct. 26).

On the track, he raps that he is scarred by all of the losses of loved ones that he has endured. “Beefing with the same color on my skin, same color of the hammer/ Young n**gas ‘round here beefing ‘bout the color of a bandana/ That’s why I put my flag down and I picked up a Quran/ Because life goes on,” he said in the record. The forthcoming project is set to be released on Nov. 15.

His message of redemption and letting bygones be bygones comes days after the Hip Hop community was stunned to learn of his former foe Lil Durk’s arrest. The Chicago-based rapper was apprehended by authorities in Florida on Thursday (Oct. 24). He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection with the 2022 death of Rondo’s cousin Lul Pab, whose real name was Saviay’a Robinson. The slain family member is name-dropped on the new release when Rondo somberly states, "R.I.P. Pabb, my n***a really died for the guap."

According to CNN, FBI agents allege that Durk attempted to orchestrate a plan for Rondo’s death. Five others alleged to have connections to the “Only the Family” collective flew from Chicago to San Diego and then drove to Los Angeles, where they reportedly trailed Robinson and the “Tear It Down” artist before opening fire on the men at a gas station. Robinson was killed instantly. Authorities arrested Durk after payments and flights were traced back to him.