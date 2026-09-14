Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Pharrell Williams at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams are expanding Grindin Coffee through a partnership with Lavazza.

Lavazza is handling the roasting for Grindin Coffee’s dark and medium roast blends.

Both roasts are available in ground and whole-bean formats for filter coffee, espresso or cold brew.

Pusha T and Pharrell have spent more than two decades turning studio sessions into hits. Now, the longtime collaborators are channeling the routine behind some of that work into something you can actually drink.

On Monday (Sept. 14), the pair launched the next chapter of Grindin Coffee, the “Diet Coke” emcee's coffee venture first introduced in 2024. Pharrell is joining the rapper, while the brand has partnered with Lavazza, the Italian coffee company founded in Turin, Italy, in 1895.

The name, of course, is a nod to Clipse’s 2002 breakout hit “Grindin’,” which was produced by Pharrell. But the connection goes beyond their music history. Coffee became a fixture in the Hip Hop veterans’ early-morning creative routine, which sometimes started before sunrise.

“Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,” Pharrell shared in a press release. “From making ‘Grindin'’ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.”

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams turned their 5 a.m. routine into Grindin Coffee

“P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,” Pusha T added about the origins of Grindin. “That was our routine. Alarm goes off at 5, we’re up, and the first thing we’re doing is black coffee or the strongest espresso we can find. That’s how we were working. That was the fuel. We’d be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding. And then from there we’d go ride twenty five miles on the bike. That was the whole rhythm, create, move, create again. Coffee was part of that whole cycle.”

That schedule helped power creative periods that produced Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, the duo’s first album in about 16 years. Pharrell produced the latter project in its entirety. It earned five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, and won Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell. During the ceremony, the "Frontin'" hitmaker was also honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing his decades of influence across music, fashion and culture.

“Our whole rhythm is create, move, create again. Great coffee is a part of that cycle,” Pusha T explained. “Grindin Coffee is for people who are doing something. People who are moving. People who wake up and attack the day. It’s not about sipping and easing into the morning. It’s about ignition.”

What Pusha T and Pharrell Williams’ Grindin Coffee is offering with Lavazza

With Lavazza handling the roasting, Grindin Coffee is launching dark and medium roast blends in both ground and whole bean options, per the official website. The dark roast combines beans sourced from Central and South America and Southeast Asia, with cocoa, caramel and brown spice notes. The South American-sourced medium roast features bittersweet chocolate, caramel and roasted hazelnut notes. Both can be prepared as filter coffee, espresso or cold brew.

For Pusha T, the customer he has in mind reflects the same work ethic behind the brand. “Our customer is someone who builds things,” he shared in the release. “The kind of person who wakes up and gets to work, who works out every day, who builds a strong community around them.”

He continued, “It’s all about the grind. It’s the first move before you build something. That’s why this brand exists.”