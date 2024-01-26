Image Image Credit Daniel Boczarski / Stringer via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Lauren London Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lauren London, Pusha T, and Los Angeles Dodgers star player Mookie Betts are giving fans a rare glimpse of their families at play as they appear in the newly released commercial for LEGO’s “Over the Moon” set. The black and gold rocket with a rainbow-colored jet stream was co-designed by Pharrell Williams.

The commercial was rolled out on Friday (Sept. 28). It is set to singer Goapele’s 2002 hit song “Closer” and showcases London with her and Nipsey Hussle’s son, Kross, as they build a pyramid. The actress places the golden apex at the top of the pyramid, and the 8-year-old steers a rocket through his imagination. She posted the advertisement on Instagram along with a heartfelt message to her son. “Kross, you are a giant. Your ideas are massive. Powerful enough to launch yourself into a YOUniverse,” she wrote.

Betts and his wife, Brianna, appear in an outdoor scene with their daughter Kynlee and 1-year-old son, Kaj. In one instance, Kynlee is shown running into the arms of her father, and in another, she is seen smiling as her parents place a golden crown upon her head.

Pharrell’s longtime friend and collaborator Pusha T closes out the 30-second commercial with a scene of him, his wife, Virginia Williams, their son Nigel, and two other children as they build a world of wonderment in a studio setting. The lyricist hands his son the colorful play bricks as the narrator says, “Turn everything you touch into gold.” In his tweet sharing the video, the It’s Almost Dry artist wrote, “Building upon your creativity brick by brick… Daddy loves you Nigel Brixx Thornton.”

Pharrell announced his collaboration with LEGO in early September. He spoke of his fascination with space exploration as part of the genesis for the set. “Growing up, I was obsessed with space and the infinite possibilities it represents,” he said in a released statement. The famed producer expressed that the “partnership aims to inspire creativity and inclusivity. With my LEGO ‘Over the Moon’ set, I want everyone to feel seen and empowered to imagine their own stories. The spaceship is blasting off, and you’re in the pilot seat.”

The “Over the Moon” promo comes two weeks before his autobiographical film Piece by Piece, which is told via animated LEGOs, debuts in theaters on Oct. 11.