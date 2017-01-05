Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The world knows what Pusha T can do in the booth, but as it pertains to fashion, he is only just getting started. In a new Adidas Originals short released on Saturday (Nov. 30), he revealed three of the people he would most like to collaborate with.

“First and foremost, I like to keep it in the family, so it’s always going to be Pharrell Williams,” he began in the clip shared on Instagram. The long-term friends have been collaborators since Push and his brother No Malice formed Clipse. The megaproducer laced their major label debut album, Lord Willin’, with masterful hits like the uber-successful “Grindin’.” But their working relationship expands well beyond rap.

Williams has also enlisted the coke-rap duo for his Louis Vuitton fashion shows. The hitmaker was named creative director of the men's division in 2023. Push has become somewhat of a staple in high fashion, making regular appearances at Williams’ runway shows as well as for Dries Van Noten, Fear of God, Dior Homme and even the Met Gala.

Next up, the lyricist then named former Supreme creative director and Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory. In April 2022, Emory chatted with Push for Interview magazine. In the discussion, the multifaceted entertainer noted that his street athleisure style has been as influential as his records since early on in his career. “When I would step onstage, they’d be like, ‘Oh man, you have on the BAPE s**t, there’s only three of those,’” he told Emory.

Lastly, the Virginia Beach native named Grace Wales Bonner, the designer behind the menswear brand WALES BONNER. The English creative linked up with the brand in 2020 and has been heralded for crafting numerous collections that have given the company a fashion resurgence. The G.O.O.D. Music star has been working with Adidas since 2012, playing a pivotal role in product development.

As for what is fueling his creativity, King Push told the off-camera interviewer, “I tend to go back and listen to like a lot of great music, and in listening to that music, it takes me back to a time, and it takes me back to instances and just situations in time, and I begin to pull from those things." He continued, "I like all types of music, but there’s a time stamp that goes along with all of my musical tastes, and it’s those situations that happen within those time stamps that is where I draw my inspiration from.”