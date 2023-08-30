Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pusha T called Travis Scott “shameless” and “corny” in a new interview with The New York Times’ “Popcast.”

The tension stems from a Clipse studio session where Scott played "MELTDOWN” sans Drake’s Pharrell diss.

Clipse’s “So Be It,” which contains Pusha’s verbal attack on Scott, it taken from the upcoming LP Let God Sort Em Out.

Pusha T isn’t done sending shots at Travis Scott. After revealing in GQ that the scathing final verse on Clipse’s “So Be It” was aimed at the UTOPIA rapper, Push returned with a follow-up interview on The New York Times’ “Popcast” that took things a step further. He used the platform to further detail exactly what led to the bars, call Scott “shameless” and all but dare him to deny it.

As REVOLT previously reported, the tension apparently began during a 2023 Clipse recording session in Paris. According to Push, Scott showed up unannounced with the UTOPIA briefcase, eager to play tracks. Not long after, Drake’s “MELTDOWN” verse dropped — a direct shot at Pharrell, Clipse’s longtime collaborator and the executive producer of their upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out. For Push, it felt like Scott was playing both sides.

Pusha T recounts tense Paris studio moment that inspired his verse

“He came through… doing his whole spiel,” Push said on “Popcast,” describing the interruption. “The ‘MELTDOWN’ verse or whatever comes on... [Drake was] talking about me and all of that. That was corny — you shouldn’t have been here anyway.”

Although Push initially didn’t take it personally, the move didn’t sit right. “I don’t take it as personal as I should,” he admitted. “He’s harmless... I’m not into his whole makeup. I just took it there.” Later in the conversation, he added, “To invade the fold and then do all that he did... Man, that was corny. He’s shameless. You’ve seen him do it to everybody.”

Pusha echoes the “So Be It” lyrics and hints at video receipts

The most striking moment came when Push echoed the viral lyrics word-for-word: “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me… Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me.” He framed those lines as more than just bars — they were real-life recollections. “I had to help you,” he said. “People take that type of s**t for granted. I don’t.”

“So Be It” is taken from Let God Sort Em Out, which is set to drop July 11. As previously mentioned, Pharrell fully handled the production, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and more are expected as featured artists.