On Sunday (Dec. 1), President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden. The decision came amid intense political scrutiny and ongoing legal challenges faced by Hunter, who was set to be sentenced in December for federal gun and tax evasion convictions. Joe justified his decision in an official White House statement.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the president wrote. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son, and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter, who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me, and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

The pardon granted Hunter “full and unconditional” clemency for offenses committed over the past several years. In December 2023, Hunter was indicted in California on nine tax-related charges, including tax evasion and filing false returns. In June 2024, he was convicted on federal gun charges, all three of which involved unlawfully possessing a firearm as a drug user. This made him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be found guilty in a criminal trial.

In a message shared by NBC News, the embattled attorney and businessman expressed gratitude and acknowledged his past mistakes. “I have maintained my sobriety... because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends,” he expressed. “In recovery, we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives. I will never take [what] I have been given today for granted.”

As expected, criticism of Joe’s decision arrived soon after it became public. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump, accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the justice system. “That system of justice must be fixed, and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people,” the representative claimed. David Weiss, the special counsel overseeing the cases, and Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, have yet to comment on the latest development.