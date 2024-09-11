Image Image Credit Johnny Louis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Plies Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Plies is taking care of people the best way he knows how, as many are struggling to find hope in what the future will hold with Donald Trump reelected president of the United States. On Saturday (Nov. 9), the Florida native dropped off a new record titled, “We Gone Be Ok,” along with a video.

“I just felt it was a need to put this kinda energy out at this current time,” he wrote on Instagram about the Priority Beats-produced track. “I feel [and] hear the anxiety in so many people!! People are really scared [and] concerned (as they should be). I just wanna uplift them in any way I can,” he added. In a second post sharing the visual component, Plies said he hoped the music would be helpful to “anyone who may need to hear this message.”

On the first verse, he raps: “When times get hard don’t run away from my faith, I run to it/ My roughest times, my roughest moments, He got me through it/ He put us in situations sometime just to get our attention/ He gone take us through some things sometimes to see who really with Him/ Sometimes He fall back just let Devil think he winnin,’ then serve it back around just to show the Devil who the biggest/ Let Satan throw his party and let him go on an celebrate/ Just hold the line and don’t jump ship, we gone be OK.”

The chorus reminds listeners that, “When the Devil got the wheel, you gotta lean on your faith/ When it feels like it’s falling apart, God gon’ make a way/ He done got us through it too many times, we gone be ok.” The Real Testament artist was among the Hip Hop figures who publicly declared their support for Vice President Kamala Harris on her campaign for the Oval Office.

In a message to fans following the election results, he tried to offer pacifying words. “I definitely wanted to jump on here and let y’all know [that] just because the person that you felt should have won didn’t make it across the finish line, don’t for a second allow yourself to question your beliefs and what it is that you stand for,” he told followers on Twitter.

Moreover, he said, “Just because some results didn’t go how you foreseen them to go, it doesn’t mean that [you’re] wrong about anything."

While Trump will not take office until he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, his divisive politics and rhetoric about upending democracy and several rights have spurred a collective expression of weariness from those who supported Harris.

The Democratic candidate lost to her Republican opponent by more than four million popular votes and 70-plus electoral votes. In her concession speech at Howard University on Nov. 6, she said that the fight for the soul of the county was anything but over.