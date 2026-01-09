Image Image Credit @freshmadeit (Instagram) Image Alt Bri3 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bri3 brings hometown energy and a big personality to every track she puts out. Coming out of the DMV, she pairs hook-forward instincts with a straight-to-the-point delivery, so the records hit in the car and stick with you after they end. The Washington Post framed her as a young voice who turns everyday talk into bright, feel-good rap with real momentum.

That buzz crystallized on 18, a nine-song snapshot of her coming-of-age energy, delivered with the kind of swagger that doesn’t need a long runtime to hit. Taken together, these playlist cuts show how she moves: Sharp hooks (“Miss Me”), chest-out flexes (“Off Me”), and hometown-victory laps (“Locally Famous”), plus remixes and features that put her right in the middle of the wider conversation. The music videos for many of these selections (where you’ll find a notable cameo or two) only add to the quality and creativity of her craft.

Press play on a sampling of Bri3’s most notable bangers below.

1. Locally Famous

Notable bars: “Bands won't fit in my purse, gotta scrunch it, boo, why won’t you come wit’ me? / Come on this run wit’ me? Come have some fun wit’ me? / I try not to be in the mix, they nosy as s**t, why the hell I’m on Reddit? / N**gas gonna be bold, I’m not gonna hold you, I chuckled right after I read it”

2. YN Flow (Remix) (feat. BAK Jay)

Notable bars: “N**ga, I might change your life, he tryna claim me as his wife, told him, ‘Just call me bae’ / I don’t be trustin’ these n**gas, I trick and play my role, I stay the hell out the way / Mesmerizing these h**s, see a pic and they eyes glow, when they do what I say / N**ga, it’s B3 racks, n**ga, it’s B3 racks, and it’s BAK”

3. Teach Ya

Notable bars: “You better come with bucks if my whole section shakin’ butt / Like n**ga, bring the racks out, make his card max out, left him in a blackout truck / I’m not Ms. Sit Back, I’ll get a lick back, tired of n**gas thinkin’ s**t sweet / Outside with a slick back, can’t get yo s**t back ‘cause all these n**gas on me”

4. VET (feat. Gizwop)

Notable bars: ”Say somethin’ slick, get popped like Crisco, bro make him dance like he doin’ the disco / Bro got him dancin’, he lookin’ like Usher, I'm tired of this h**, talkin’ s**t, I’ma rush her / On the scale, she a two on my bus, she think she the s**t, I’ma have to go flush her / She threatened with pressin’ them charges, hot a**, man, you’ll regret that I touched her”

5. Spin The Block

Notable bars: “He know I don’t go 50, if I bang it once, I bang it twice / But left me with the check, bet you my new n**ga pay the price / I already paid the fee, he’ll give an arm and a leg to mess with Bri / Might wanna get you a me, he wanna shout to the world that he mess with 3”

6. Aura (Remix) (feat. STAR BANDZ)

Notable bars: “I’m tired of holding my tongue / The next girl speak on my name gettin’ stomped out right there, n**ga, we gettin’ it done / Ol’ girl still mad ‘bout a n**ga that don’t even want her, but keep him just ‘cause she dumb”

7. Blocked (feat. Nino Paid)

Notable bars: “I think you the one, boy, I like you I think it’s that time you meetin’ my mama / Don’t care ‘bout the old b**ch, I got you now, so I couldn't care less ‘bout the drama / We can ride off presidential, black truck, star roof, Michelle and Obama”

8. Playin You 50

Notable bars: “I’m rеally havin’ more motion and havin’ more money and can’t no one stop me / The opps get mad when I post, she can’t stand to see me, so she gotta block me / You insecure, could never be you, you know that he like them cocky / I see me savin’ your favors, I’m printin’ these girls, they got me makin’ copies”

9. Dealin Wit Ah Dog

Notable bars: “He said, ‘Girl, give me your heart,’ I said, ‘N**ga, give me a break’ / I know you be lyin’, I heard you be cheatin’, I peep you up in every girl's face / Like, why is you wastin’ my time? Lil’ boy, go play on another h** line / He all like, now I’m a little boy, hell yeah, ‘cause you sure ain’t no man of mine”

10. Bring The Drums In (feat. BabyChiefDoIt)

Notable bars: “I don't tangle in matts, I’m out of his hair, so he dread when he see me in town / Strut like Naomi, I’m pretty and poppin’, they stoppin’ in traffic and lookin’ us down / The people go crazy like apes in the crowd, like they stompin’ the yard, got them shakin’ the ground / Hearin’ the drum, go berserk on the beat, they lovin’ the voice and I’m lovin’ the sound”

11. Miss Me

Notable bars: “Come kick it with me ‘cause we get money over here, that s**t guaranteed / Birthed a few h**s, I think I need me a vasectomy / Just changed my lifestyle overnight, switched the trajectory”

12. One In A Million

Notable bars: “I just be carryin’ n**gas and stackin’ my figures, I’m workin’, I’m runnin’ it up / You think that I care about h**s who really just troll, who’s scary and won’t meet up? / H**, you isn’t protected, I’ma come find you, run into Bri, well, you ran out of luck / And I never cared, I cut off my cousin, I think that it’s clear that I don't give a what!”

13. Off Me

Notable bars: “I saw a h** say she the blueprint, but it’s givin’ rough draft / Throwin’ me off ‘bout a s**t-head n**ga ‘cause you and him can kiss my a** / I got a lil’ skinny, I feel a lil’ mini, I’m still shaped like a hourglass / And my wallet real fat, my pockets real stacked, they overflowin’ with cash”