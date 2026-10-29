Image Image Credit Jason Kempin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Patrick Stewart attends "A Life in the Theatre" cast photo call at the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Patrick Stewart, known for “Star Trek” and X-Men, passed away at 86 in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from his family, Stewart experienced Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Stewart built a celebrated stage and on-screen career, and was knighted for his contributions to drama.

Patrick Stewart, the British actor who brought Captain Jean-Luc Picard to life in "Star Trek" and portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, has died at 86.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed to PEOPLE that Stewart died Wednesday (Oct. 28) at his Los Angeles home. In a statement issued Thursday (Oct. 29), his family said he had experienced Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, cared for him during his final days.

"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart," the statement began. His family recalled surrounding him with music, prayer, laughter, and loved ones. Stewart is survived by Ozell and two children from his first marriage.

Born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, England, Stewart studied acting at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, building a celebrated stage career that included productions of "Hamlet" and "The Merchant of Venice." He later performed alongside longtime friend Ian McKellen in "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land."

His international breakthrough arrived in 1987 with "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Stewart played the commanding officer of the USS Enterprise for seven seasons, returned for four feature films, and revisited the character in "Star Trek: Picard," which concluded in 2023.

Patrick Stewart's career in X-Men and beyond

Stewart entered the Marvel universe in 2000 as Professor Charles Xavier, the telepathic founder of the X-Men. He reprised the character in several sequels, including Logan in 2017 and the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and appeared in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His other screen work included David Lynch's Dune, the comedy Extras, and voice acting on "American Dad!"

Stewart earned a Grammy Award for his narration of Peter and the Wolf in 1996 and received multiple Emmy nominations. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that year. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2010 for his contributions to drama. In 2023, he published his memoir, "Making It So," reflecting on his childhood, theater training, and the roles that introduced him to audiences worldwide. The book's title referenced Picard's signature command from "Star Trek."

REVOLT extends its deepest condolences to Stewart’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.