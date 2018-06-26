Image Image Credit Screenshot from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “R E A L W O M A N” visual Image Alt PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 15), PARTYNEXTDOOR returned to the fold with a new single titled "R E A L W O M A N," an Eli Brown and Prep Bijan-produced ode to the apple of the artist's eye. "She make me real proud of her, and the b**ch so pricey, I spent mills on her, and I put trends on her, think you're my real woman, Hollywood Berry ain't got nothin' on her, Shakira, Tahiry ain't got nothin' on her, I'm droppin' some dead pres' as a bonus, I'm lockin' it in 'til the very end," the Canadian talent sang on the smooth effort.

Today (March 20), fans were treated to an official video for "R E A L W O M A N," which was directed by Edgar Daniel. The cinematic clip was centered around a group of women with dark intentions -- one of whom walked into a bar where PARTY was enjoying a cigar with a couple of associates. Given the "To be continued" at the end, one can safely expect plenty more to come from the story.

Just prior to the aforementioned track's arrival, PARTY confirmed that the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed self-titled series will arrive April 26. "This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt,” he told Billboard. "I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it."

PARTY's most recent full-length effort, PARTYMOBILE, made landfall in 2020 with 15 genre-bending cuts and assists from Drake, Rihanna, and Bad Bunny. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and landed on charts in several other countries around the globe. Press play on the visual for "R E A L W O M A N" below.