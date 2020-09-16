Image Image Credit Tabatha Fireman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

PARTYNEXTDOOR has officially returned from the shadows. After appearing to tease the fourth installment of his self-titled album series almost a full year ago, the Canadian talent confirmed his pending return in a social media post on Monday (March 11). To the delight of his massive fanbase, PARTY announced his new single, "Real Woman," that will be released to streaming platforms on Friday (March 15).

Just prior to the big reveal, Billboard published an in-depth feature with the OVO Sound-signed talent, who opened up about the long-awaited PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 project, affectionately referred to by fans as simply P4. "This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt,” he told the publication. “I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.” Billboard also described the production on "Real Woman" as "bright, twinkling synths, trap hi-hats, and a backing choir."

P4 will follow 2020's PARTYMOBILE, a 15-song offering with assists from Bad Bunny, Rihanna, and longtime collaborator Drake. The project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 50,000 album-equivalent units sold. Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR released an EP, PARTYPACK, which consisted of seven songs and assists from Quavo, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Yachty, OG Parker, and Murda Beatz. He also liberated the two well-received singles "H e r O l d F r i e n d s" and "R e s e n t m e n t."

Despite his intermittent output as a solo artist, the "Come and See Me" singer continued to contribute his unique skill set to several songs by his peers. In the last few years, dope cuts by the likes of Blxst, Kali Uchis, Amir Obé, Popcaan, French Montana, Trippie Redd, and Diddy have benefitted from PARTYNEXTDOOR's pen.