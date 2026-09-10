Image Image Credit Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Karen Bailey, STARZ EVP, Original Programming, Alison Hoffman, STARZ President, Domestic Networks, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Katori Hall, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Kathryn Busby, STARZ President, Original Programming, and Gail Bean attend STARZ's "P-Valley" Season 2 Premiere on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

STARZ hit “P-Valley” will end with its nine-episode third season.

Season 3 premieres on Dec. 4 with two back-to-back episodes.

Creator Katori Hall says she chose to conclude the story she began developing in 2009 on her own terms.

STARZ is preparing to close the doors on The Pynk.

Per Deadline, “P-Valley” will end with its upcoming third season, which is set to premiere Dec. 4 with two back-to-back episodes. The nine-part run marks the series’ return more than four years after Season 2 concluded in 2022. STARZ also unveiled first-look photos and a teaser soundtracked by Lil’ Murda’s new single, “Homegrown.”

Creator and showrunner Katori Hall addressed the ending in an open letter to fans, framing Season 3 as the conclusion to a story she first began developing in 2009. “There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels,” Hall wrote. “Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come.”

Hall explained that she began writing the project from the kitchen table of her Hell’s Kitchen, NYC apartment after researching the lives of more than 40 dancers. The work became her stage play, “P**sy Valley,” before evolving into “P-Valley,” which debuted on television in 2020.

She also made clear that the series is ending on her terms. Calling the opportunity “the rarest honor a showrunner can have in today’s industry,” Hall said she chose to “lower the curtain" at the third run and thanked STARZ for giving a platform to Black, queer, and femme talent.

Hall described the series as her rumination on “the American dream” and a “visual novel of 27 chapters” centered on “the majestic and the marginalized.” She told the Pynk Posse that she considers the show her “finest work” and hopes its “last dance” becomes its strongest season.

What to expect from "P-Valley" Season 3

Season 3 will pick up as the newly opened Promised Land Casino brings new money and new problems to Chucalissa. Uncle Clifford, played by Nicco Annan, is looking to expand her empire, while Roulette, played by Gail Bean, breaks one of The Pynk’s cardinal rules as she builds her own.

Elsewhere, Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) has his future threatened by gang ties, while Keyshawn fights to break free. Other returning cast members include Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Harriett D. Foy, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Morocco Omari, and Loretta Devine.

Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for STARZ.