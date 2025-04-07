Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Boi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Remoin “Uncle Moonie” Thomas Patton Sr., Big Boi’s uncle, was killed in a road rage shooting in Atlanta back in June.

Big Boi shared a heartfelt tribute to Uncle Moonie on social media.

Jabyrion and Janisha Crumbley have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the June 16 killing of Remoin “Uncle Moonie” Thomas Patton Sr., the 62-year-old uncle of legendary rapper Big Boi. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patton was shot during a road rage altercation and later crashed his vehicle into a vacant home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. as Patton attempted to make a turn on a street, then a verbal exchange occurred with another driver. Police say the confrontation escalated into violence when the second driver opened fire, striking Patton in the back. His car veered off the road, slammed into the front porch of a nearby house, and came to a stop after piercing its front wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chris Walker, who was house-sitting for the damaged property, described the aftermath to WSB-TV. “I’m like, ‘What the heck happened to my place that I’m staying [in] now?’” he told the outlet. “I never thought it would be this property.”

Big Boi shares emotional tribute to Uncle Moonie following tragic death

Big Boi — one half of the iconic Hip Hop duo Outkast — paid tribute online and in a statement to the press. “Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches,” he told WSB-TV. “He wasn’t just ‘my’ uncle, he was ‘Unk’ to all that met him. A moment of rage... totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace.”

He also honored his uncle in a video posted to social media, accompanied by the message: “Long live Uncle Moonie… To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” The tribute included a series of moments highlighting Patton’s deep bond with his loved ones.

Jabyrion and Janisha Crumbley charged in connection with road rage killing

Eighteen-year-old Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in to Fulton County authorities on Wednesday (July 2). He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jail records confirm he is being held without bail.

Police also arrested 32-year-old Janisha Crumbley during a June 20 traffic stop. She was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon and released on a $30,000 surety bond. Authorities have not clarified the nature of the relationship between the two Crumbleys.

The case remains under active investigation.